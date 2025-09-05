Imagen Network (IMAGE) Adds XRP Ledger Support To Improve Blockchain Interoperability

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social ecosystem, has expanded its infrastructure with the addition of XRP Ledger support. This integration improves interoperability and efficiency across the platform, enabling faster, more reliable peer-to-peer transactions within creator-driven ecosystems.







Advancing decentralized ecosystems with scalable AI and blockchain solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



By embedding the XRP Ledger, Imagen Network reduces settlement friction and boosts liquidity, ensuring creators and communities benefit from seamless financial interactions. The update also reinforces the platform's focus on scalability, providing users with the blockchain foundation necessary to support advanced AI-driven personalization and large-scale engagement.

The integration demonstrates Imagen Network's dedication to uniting AI innovation with robust blockchain infrastructure. With XRP Ledger support, the platform continues to build a transparent, user-first ecosystem where creators and communities thrive in decentralized environments.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform focused on advancing social engagement through personalization, transparency, and blockchain-powered scalability. By combining intelligent systems with multi-chain integrations, Imagen delivers innovative tools for creators and communities across Web3.