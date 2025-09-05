Viu Strengthens Korean Content Leadership In MENA With The Premiere Of Viu Original“My Youth” (نبض شبابي)

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Viu, PCCW's leading pan-regional OTT platform, announces the premiere of its new Korean Viu Original, My Youth (نبض شبابي), launching on Viu across MENA as of 5 September.

My Youth (نبض شبابي) centres on Sun Woo-hae (Song Joong-ki), a former child actor turned novelist and florist, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Seong Je-yeon (Chun Woo-hee), a manager at an entertainment company. As teenagers, they found comfort in each other during challenging times. Now, fate intertwines their paths once more, unearthing long-buried memories and forcing them to confront the emotions they thought they had left behind. This marks Song Joong-ki's first major drama following the success of Viu Original Reborn Rich in 2022.

Viu has curated an extensive and diverse collection of Korean dramas and Originals in the MENA region. With one of the largest libraries of Arabic-dubbed titles, complemented by a wide range of content subtitled in Arabic, Viu continues to strengthen its position as the leading destination for K-drama, Turkish, Arabic, and Chinese content. The platform's latest release, My Youth (نبض شبابي,) further enriches its premium Korean storytelling slate, reinforcing Viu's long-standing leadership in Korean content across MENA.

Tune in for the premiere on September 5, 2025 on the Viu mobile app or connected TV, available to stream on Viu.