Ambassador Ronen Krausz Outlines Investment Opportunities For Israeli Companies In Karabakh (Exclusive Interview) (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israeli companies can become a part of and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz said in an exclusive interview with Trend .

"This is the second time I serve in Azerbaijan. The first time I served as deputy chief of mission between 2010 and 2015. I didn't have a chance to visit Karabakh, unfortunately. But this time I will definitely visit Karabakh. It will be my first time, and I'm looking forward to it. As for Israeli companies' involvement in Karabakh, definitely, it is an area which is in the focus of the Azerbaijani authorities to be developed, and I think that Israeli companies with their technologies, knowledge and know-how can contribute as well, whether it's in innovation, technologies, health, academia with the assistance of Israeli universities. It can be a tourism destination for Israelis. Infrastructure, water technologies, agriculture are of interest and Israel can become a part of and contribute to the development of Karabakh as well," the ambassador explained.

Harnessing the sun and wind: green energy prospects

“Of course, green energy is extremely important. Both Azerbaijan and Israel are enjoying a lot of sun, and Azerbaijan, specifically, a lot of wind which can supply energy in a cleaner and safer way,” he said.

Krausz recalled that COP29, which was held in Baku last year, also marked a great achievement of Azerbaijan by showing that its intention towards climate change and finding other sources of energy is important.

“Israel has the technology which allows it and also its partners to enjoy better ways of utilizing these clean sources of energy in Israel, mainly solar, less wind. We already have a few projects, and we'll definitely be happy to share this knowledge and experience together with our friends in Azerbaijan, to explore new venues of how to improve and make it better,” the ambassador noted.

SOCAR's growing role in Israel's gas sector

Krausz pointed out that Israel is looking forward to increasing involvement of Azerbaijan's state oil company (SOCAR) in gas exploration.

He pointed out that energy is a very important part of relations between the two countries.

“For many years, Israel has acquired large amounts of oil from Azerbaijan. We appreciate the continuation of business between Israel and Azerbaijan in this field. I think that it will definitely continue in the future, because it's for the benefit of both countries,” said the ambassador.

Krausz praised the entering of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR into the Israeli gas sector and the business by acquiring 10% of Tamar gas field in early 2025, noting that this was SOCAR's first deal of its kind outside Azerbaijan.

“We are very proud that it has been Israel as the first one. We are looking also forward to increasing involvement of SOCAR in gas exploration. It also won the tender for exploring gas in the northern parts of the Mediterranean. We hope that it will be successful and that it will also lead to increased cooperation in the energy field,” he added.

Agricultural innovation: turning challenges into opportunities

Krausz expressed hope that more Israeli companies will come to Azerbaijan to invest in agriculture.

"Since Israel is located in desert, it is also suffering from lack of water. We have managed to overcome these challenges by finding other sources of water, whether it's purification of sewage water up to the point that almost 100% of our sewage is purified and reused in agriculture and desalination. We currently have five plants and planning on building more plants of desalination. The endless source of water from the sea assists us to cope with the lack of water, which comes from nature, and in this sense, also agricultural technologies, which are extremely developed in Israel, utilize the challenges that we encounter in the desert or other climate challenges," said the ambassador.

He noted that in that sense, Israel is sharing the knowledge in Azerbaijan and trying to bring from the expertise that it has both in agriculture and water.

"There are a few Israeli companies that are already working here. Mekorot, the National Water Company of Israel, is here in Azerbaijan, assisting with consulting in various projects. We have Israeli companies which have already started pilot projects in Gazakh and other places.

Hopefully, we will see more and more Israeli companies not only coming to share knowledge, but also to invest and to explore new venues of cooperation using better technologies of irrigation, better seeds, which can cope with the climate change, and to be able to have more products from the same land area. We have technologies which allow us to have more products from the same land area so that the food security of the country can be more assured. I am sure that we will have more and more examples of Israeli companies coming over," he said.

Exploring new frontiers of cooperation

The ambassador noted that alongside with agriculture and water, Israel has a lot more to offer, whether it will be in cyber security, which Israel is already active in Azerbaijan, AI capabilities. Israel has companies and knowledge that could be shared.

Moreover, Krausz noted that Israel is a leading force in health technologies and assisting with increasing levels of medical assistance and attention.

"Tourism is an incredible venue to be explored and to be developed. Nowadays, Israel and Azerbaijan are enjoying airline connection of two companies and hopefully soon we'll have a third company coming in as well with over 20 flights in total per week between Tel Aviv and Baku, which allows tourists from both countries to come and visit, as well as for Israelis to use Baku as a hub since Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is flying to the east and to the west. Transit is also a thing that needs to be developed.

Since I arrived a month ago, I've seen many Israelis enjoying Baku, exploring its streets and learning about its culture. It's always nice to meet with Israelis and hear their positive remarks on the atmosphere, on the way that they are treated and welcomed. I hope that we will see more and more Israelis coming and enjoying this beautiful country," he said.

Strengthening ties through visits and joint events

"We have plenty of plans. For now, there is nothing concrete, but the minute we'll have concrete dates and plans, we will definitely share them also with the media. I can tell you that in November, Azerbaijan is about to host the Conference of European Rabbis. In early November, there will be more than 500 rabbis coming from Europe and other countries, as well as Israel, to participate here in their annual conference. I think that this is a great achievement that Azerbaijan, as a country with a majority of Muslim population, is about to host this very important conference, showing the special attention and attitude that the country has, not only to the Jewish community, but to minorities in the whole. I think that this is a story that needs to be told to the world. Unfortunately, we see it less and less in other places. The more the world knows about how Azerbaijan is treating with respect and honor its minorities, among them the Jewish community, the better. This is a very important story that needs to be told," Krausz said.

Returning to Baku: a personal and professional chapter

In conclusion, Krausz said that after 10 years he was delighted to return to Azerbaijan.

"I am coming back to Azerbaijan after 10 years since I finished my previous post here. For us diplomats, we have the ability to choose from a list of destinations. When I saw that Baku was on the list, I said: no other place - I will go back to Baku. The five years we spent here, both professionally and as a family, were extremely meaningful. That period was a truly valuable experience for all of us. So, when I was chosen, I was extremely happy, and we were very glad to have this opportunity to come back. So far, it has been just over a month since I came back. I'm overwhelmed with what I see, with the development of the country, the level of the relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, the support that Israel receives from Azerbaijan, especially today, in these rough times when Israel is still in a war and we wait for the release of our 48 hostages. The support and the respect that we receive at all levels, from top to bottom, from the leadership all the way to the people, the people-to-people connection, is extremely moving. It only comes to show for myself that the decision that I have made to come back was the right one," he said.