PM Modi Cheers Gaza Peace Deal, Hails President Donald Trump's 'Leadership'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a show of support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed US President Donald Trump's leadership and praised his peace efforts in Gaza to stop the ongoing months-long war with Israel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Trump's leadership is making decisive progress. His comments come shortly after Hamas agreed to some elements in Trump's 20-point Gaza resolution plan and agreed to release Israeli hostages.

“We welcome President Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward," PM Modi said.

He added that India will continue to support efforts towards achieving peace.

"India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” said PM Modi.

Hamas to release Israeli hostages

Hamas agreed to release the last of the Israeli hostages from its 2023 attack on the country, shortly after US President Donald Trump floated a 20-point Gaza resolution plan to end the Israel-Palestine war.

However, it said that the rest of the US peace plan would be subject to negotiation in a stance that gave rise to bleak hope of ending the war in Gaza.

“I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump said of Hamas in a social media post, as he reacted positively to Hamas' response.

He ordered Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”

In a subsequent video post, Trump thanked the Muslim-majority nations he credited with assisting in the negotiations and pledged that“everybody will be treated fairly” in ongoing talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas' response.

Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country's political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza .

Israel still bombs Gaza

According to a Reuters report quoting locals, Israeli tanks bombarded Talateeni Street, a major artery in the heart of Gaza City, after Trump's message to Israel to stop.

Witnesses said Israeli military planes also intensified bombing in Gaza City in the hour after Hamas issued its statement, hitting several houses in the Remal neighborhood.

There were strikes on Khan Younis but no reports of casualties, residents said.