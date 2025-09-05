Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: States Currently Experiencing Monsoon Break? Check NOW

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing a monsoon break. When will the heavy rains return? Will this year's rainfall break any records?

Weather

The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has weakened, and the southwest monsoon has also slowed down. As a result, rains have decreased in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Currently, there are no heavy rains except for scattered showers. The Meteorological Department says that this weather condition will continue in the Telugu states for another four or five days. Although there is no rain, it has announced that strong winds will blow.

According to Telangana Weatherman, who provides weather information in Telangana, the monsoon break is currently continuing. From September 4 to 9, there is no possibility of heavy rains in Telangana except for light rains in some places. During these five days, the weather will cool down in the evening and there will be light rains, but the morning and afternoon will be mostly dry. The same weather will prevail in Hyderabad city.

After September 10, the rains will pick up again. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in South, Central, East Telangana and Hyderabad. Telangana Weatherman announced on X that there will be heavy rains throughout the month from then on.

BREAK MONSOON AHEAD - SEP 4-9GET READY FOR POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS AFTER SEP 10 ⚠️⚡⚡From today, till next 5days, due to BREAK MONSOON, only evening short passing rains expected. Morning to evening will be mainly dry in most parts of Telangana including HYD cityFrom Sep 10,...

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 4, 2025

Telangana Weatherman said that 761 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Telangana since the beginning of the monsoon season. This is 27 percent more than the normal rainfall. However, the entire month of September is monsoon season... which means there are still 25 days left... It is estimated that there will be heavy rains in the remaining days. It is estimated that an average of 1000 mm of rain will be recorded this year. This record will be recorded if it rains another 239 mm this month.

Telangana Weatherman recalled that more than 1000 mm of rainfall was recorded in the four months of June-September during the monsoon season in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He said that 2025 is also likely to be included in this list. It remains to be seen whether the heavy rains expected in September will break the previous highest rainfall record.

Telangana 2025 monsoon rainfall stands at 761mm at 27% excess statusWith 25days left as per statistics, will we cross 1000mm mark this year ?Well, need to target 239mm more 🎯Slightly difficult task, yet chances looks super high this year as the rain spells after Sep 10...

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 4, 2025

With the weakening of the low pressure, the rains have decreased in Telangana. However, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of showers in some districts as the monsoon trough continues at a height of 1.5 km above sea level. They said that there is a possibility of moderate rains in Adilabad, Komurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jagityal districts, especially on Friday. The Meteorological Department warned that strong winds will continue in all districts for two days, Friday and Saturday, even if there is no rain.

There is not much chance of rain in Andhra Pradesh today (Friday). The Meteorological Department said that there will be light rains with thunder in some places. However, it is warning that strong winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour... This type of weather will continue for four or five days. This means that there is a possibility of heavy rains in AP only after September 10.