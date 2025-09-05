Teachers' Day 2025: Top 10 Must-Read Books By Indian Educators

Teachers' Day 2025: Indian educators and scholars have transformed education not just within classrooms but also through their writings. Their books continue to inspire students and teachers alike. On Teachers Day 2025, explore 10 renowned books and their authors who have profoundly impacted education and society.

Gitanjali - Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore's collection of poems is significant not only in literature but also in education and humanism. Tagore prioritized creativity and self-discovery in education.

Ignited Minds - APJ Abdul Kalam

This book by former President and renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam inspires youth towards innovation, hard work, and national service. It encourages readers to believe in their potential and take responsibility for shaping a stronger, self-reliant India.

The Vedas - Roshan Dalal and other scholars

These ancient Indian scriptures, compiled and studied by scholars, form the foundation of Indian philosophy and education. The Vedas emphasize ethics, knowledge, and life values.

Chanakya Niti - Chanakya

This book by the ancient teacher and politician Chanakya is filled with important principles of ethics, leadership, and moral education.

Shiksha: My Experiments as an Education Minister - Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, shares his experiences in school reform and educational transformation in this book.

What Did You Ask At School Today? - Kamala V Mukunda

This teacher's guide is designed keeping in mind children's learning and brain development, especially for the Indian classroom environment.

Letters from a Forest School - Chittaranjan Das

The correspondence from this experimental school of the 1950s reveals insights into education, experimentation, and new teaching methods.

Divaswapna - Gijubhai Badheka

Gijubhai Badheka employed the Montessori-based, active learning method. In this book, he shares his experiments and experiences.

The Penguin History of Early India - Romila Thapar

This book by renowned historian and educator Romila Thapar provides an educational and historical perspective on early India. It explores the complexities of ancient Indian society, culture, and politics through a scholarly yet accessible narrative.

These books have played a crucial role in education, social reform, and child development. On Teachers Day 2025, by reading these or gifting them to your teacher, you can not only honor them but also enrich your understanding and perspective on education.