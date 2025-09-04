MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC participates in Locked Shields 2025 hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

TOKYO, September 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) participated in Locked Shields 2025, an international cyber defence exercise organised by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). NEC also supported design and construction of the exercise environment for the team from Japan, including its network and analysis infrastructure.

Locked Shields has been organized by the CCDCOE since 2010 and is one of the world's largest cyber defence exercises. This year, it was held from 6-9 May and involved approximately 40 countries, including NATO member states. The Japanese contingent included representatives from government agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, as well as private sector companies and others. Participating countries were divided into 17 teams, with the delegation from Japan forming a joint team with the delegation from Australia.

The exercise aims to improve the ability to deal with cyber-attacks in real-time. It provides training in practical cyber defence and strategic decision-making, including technical and legal responses to complex and simultaneous cyber incidents under realistic scenarios.

NEC has enhanced its technical capabilities through the use of the latest cyber security technologies and the accumulation of practical experience, including the provision of cyber security exercises and training, which contributes to strengthening Japan's economic security and the defence of critical infrastructure.

NEC will establish a Cyber Intelligence & Operation Centre in Japan this October, which will provide services to the Japanese Government, critical infrastructure providers, and Japanese companies operating internationally.

Going forward, NEC will continue contributing to the support of a safe and secure society by helping to ensure economic security through advanced cyber security services.

