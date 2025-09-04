The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q2 2025
|Atlanta
|L.E.A.D. Center for Youth
|Boston
|Shooting Touch
|Chicago
|Beat the Streets
|Durham
|Bridge II Sports
|Houston
|Houston reVision
|Los Angeles
|Sloane Stephens Foundation
|Miami
|Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade
|New York
|Play Rugby USA
|Pittsburgh
|Steel City Squash
Sports Matter Day of Play
Twenty House of Sport (HOS) locations across the country hosted the inaugural Sports Matter Day of Play, held in celebration of International Day of Play on June 11. Youth organizations experienced a day filled with unforgettable firsts: riding bikes, swinging golf clubs, climbing rock walls and more! Each organization also received a Sports Matter Grant to continue giving kids the chance to play, grow and belong.
In partnership with Gatorade, NFL star Tua Tagovailoa surprised kids at the Miami HOS. Gatorade also supported all House of Sport events by keeping the youth athletes refreshed throughout the day.
Read more about our first Sports Matter Day of Play here .
Sports Matter Night: A Celebration of the Power of Sports to Change Lives
On June 10, we hosted our first-ever Sports Matter Night at our Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh to celebrate the power of sports and the people who make it possible for kids to play.
The evening was full of meaningful moments. We honored coaches and mentors who shape young lives and heard powerful stories from past grant recipients that reminded us why access to sports is so important.
Together we raised over $4 million to support youth sports by getting more kids in the game, building confidence and continuing to change lives through sport.
Take a look back at our first Sports Matter Night here .
Gatorade Back-to-School Donation
It's back-to-school season and to mark the occasion, Gatorade committed $220,500 to Sports Matter. The donation will cover more than 1,000 youth sport registration fees through Every Kid Sports this fall.
Disaster Relief Update
In February, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation pledged more than $10 million to support disaster relief and sports restoration efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires and flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. To date, 21 Sports Matter Grants have been awarded in those areas.
Included in these disaster relief grants, Sports Matter granted $250,000 to help restore the John B Lewis (JBL) Soccer Complex in Asheville, which suffered extensive damage during the floods from Hurricane Helene. JBL Field is instrumental in serving over 6,700 youth soccer players in the community. The target completion date is October 2025.
Additionally, in Los Angeles, Sports Matter granted $25,000 to Southeast Ventura County YMCA and $60,000 to YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, who are either rebuilding from fire damage or helping families replace their sports equipment.
THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT .
Written by Hilary Totin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment