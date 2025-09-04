Entergy Named As Finalist In The Inaugural Louisiana Energy Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) BATON ROUGE, La., September 4, 2025 /3BL/ - In an effort to recognize Louisiana's top leaders, companies and projects driving the state's energy supply chain future, Entergy Louisiana has been named as a finalist in three categories in the inaugural fall Business Report's 10/12 Industry Report Louisiana Energy Awards.

The three selected categories include:



Deal of the Year Award, Meta Data Center

Energy Executive of the Year Award, Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Energy Company of the Year, Entergy Louisiana

The Louisiana Energy Awards will celebrate leadership, innovation and company impact across Louisiana's vibrant energy sector. In a state where chemical plants, oil refineries and energy terminals define the skyline, this recognition will not only shine a spotlight on the people and projects driving the industry forward but highlight emerging frontiers of the future.

“For more than 100 years, Entergy Louisiana has been deeply rooted in the revitalization of Louisiana from supporting community projects to attracting new industries to the state,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.“These exemplary recognitions are not only a testament to who we are as a company but also serves as a commitment to continue to be a leading innovator within the energy sector.”

With growing investments in renewable energy and carbon capture technology, Entergy continues to be a top player in the energy transition not only in Louisiana, but also in the global sector, setting the tone for emerging leadership in sustainable energy solutions.

All honorees will be announced early November at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge at a formal dinner and awards ceremony, uniting top energy and oil executives, innovators, and policymakers from across the state.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana provides electricity to more than 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR). Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergylouisiana and connect with @EntergyLA on social media.

About the Louisiana 100 Plan

The Louisiana 100 Plan is Entergy Louisiana's bold, decade-long commitment to power progress across the state in honor of a century of service. Entergy has outlined six strategic goals focused on affordability, grid resilience, economic growth, job creation, community investment and volunteerism. Through this plan, Entergy aims to help keep residential electric rates low, strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, attract new industry and jobs and invest $100 million in Louisiana communities. The Louisiana 100 Plan is a clear roadmap for building a stronger, more resilient Louisiana learn more at entergylouisiana/100-plan .

