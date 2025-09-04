Dental Hygiene Devices Market Set To Hit USD 7.24 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence Of Dental Diseases
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Rise of At-Home Dental Care
|
|Integration of AI & IoT in Smart Oral Care Devices
|
|Growth of Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Oral Care Products
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the global dental hygiene devices market report:
- Procter and Gamble Co (Oral-B) Dentsply Sirona Water Pik, Inc. Koninklijke Philips NV (Sonicare) Lion Corporation Colgate-Palmolive Company Sunstar Suisse SA (GUM) Church and Dwight Co, Inc. Truly International Holdings Ltd. Panasonic Corporation Dr Fresh, LLC Jordan AS Plackers (Ranir/DCP) Periogen LLC Den-Mat Holdings, LLC
Key Developments
In February 2025, Colgate-Palmolive raised the bar in oral care with its new Colgate Total Active Prevention System. This system includes a new toothpaste, mouthwash, and advanced toothbrush that work together to fight bacteria and keep your mouth healthier.
In July 2025, Oracura introduced a new cordless flosser for improved portability. This new product is intended for the modern, on-the-go individuals. It combines cutting edge technology with sleek portability.
In March 2024, Laifen released its novel dual-action electric toothbrush (Laifen Wave) in the United States. This new toothbrush comes with a proprietary servo system that delivers higher brushing efficiency for healthier teeth.
Market Segmentation
- Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Electric Toothbrushes
- Sonic Toothbrushes Oscillating-Rotating Toothbrushes Ultrasonic Toothbrushes
- Dental Floss (Waxed, Unwaxed, Tape, Floss Picks) Interdental Brushes Water Flossers / Oral Irrigators Air Flossers Tongue Scrapers / Cleaners Others (Dental Hygiene Accessories)
- Consumers (Home Use) Dental Professionals (Dentists, Orthodontists - In-Office Use) Dental Institutions (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Schools)
- Online Offline
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
Read More:
Dental Floss Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032
Oral Care Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Dental Caries Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment