Trump To Again Speak With Putin 'In Near Future' As He Calls Ukraine War 'Most Difficult'

US President Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the"near future" after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

He said,“I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.”

At a tech leaders' dinner held at the White House, Donald Trump sat at the center of a long table, positioned between First Lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AP reported.

Later that Thursday afternoon, Melania Trump led a meeting for the White House's newly formed Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force.

Originally scheduled to take place in the freshly renovated Rose Garden, the event was relocated to the State Dining Room due to rain.

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States.

Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly USD 600 billion through 2028.

