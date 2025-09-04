Hitachi Energy To Invest USD 1 Bln In US Electrical Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Hitachi Energy Ltd. announced a USD one billion investment in US critical electrical grid infrastructure, including a USD 457 million investment in a new Virginia-based large power transformer facility.
Hailing the announcement on Thursday, the White House said the investments would create thousands of new jobs and helping to power the artificial intelligence revolution.
"It's a key step forward in accelerating President Donald J. Trump's energy dominance agenda by fortifying our supply chains to meet energy demand," according to a White House press release.
The Zurich-based company cites the White House AI Action Plan as its catalyst - the Trump Administration's transformative strategy to propel the US into a new era of AI dominance and cement our position as the global AI powerhouse.
Earlier this year, President Trump showcased an unprecedented USD 92 billion commitment by many of the world's leading energy and technology companies to build cutting-edge AI and energy infrastructure in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has overseen an investment boom as companies race to onshore production, expand manufacturing operations, and build new critical infrastructure amid President Trump's America First trade policy. (end)
