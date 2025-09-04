Midas Labs Power Gamescom Asia 2025 In Bangkok As Major Sponsor

Bangkok, Thailand - September 4, 2025 - Midas Labs, a rising force in digital innovation and immersive technology, has been announced as the Major Sponsor of Gamescom Asia 2025, which will make its landmark debut in Bangkok this October. The event, merging with the renowned Thailand Game Show, is set to become one of the largest and most influential technology and media conventions in Asia.

Taking place from October 16–19, 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Gamescom Asia 2025 is expected to draw over 190,000 attendees and feature more than 190 exhibitors across the global interactive media ecosystem - from major studios to indie innovators.

As Major Sponsor, Midas Labs will headline a special launch showcase, spotlighting its cutting-edge tools and services designed to empower creators. By streamlining complex development processes, Midas enables innovators to focus on delivering unforgettable digital experiences, while also providing a platform for global exposure, collaboration, and market growth.

“Midas Labs is committed to building an ecosystem without boundaries - one where creativity thrives, developers gain global recognition, and audiences discover new worlds of possibility. Partnering with Gamescom Asia in Bangkok reflects our mission to connect creators and communities across Asia and beyond,” said Marcus Sinclair, Managing Director of Midas Labs.

The relocation of Gamescom Asia from Singapore to Bangkok marks a pivotal moment for the industry. By combining resources with the Thailand Game Show, the event is positioned to become a regional hub for digital innovation, strengthening ties between Eastern and Western markets.

With Southeast Asia's digital ecosystems industry valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2024 and growing at over 12% annually (Thailand Ministry of Digital Economy and Society), the partnership between Midas Labs and Gamescom Asia is poised to elevate the region's role on the global stage.

For more information, visit midaslabs