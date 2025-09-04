The Original Water Lantern Festival Makes UK Debut With Events In Manchester, Birmingham, And More This September

MENAFN - GetNews)



Voted USA Today's #1 Cultural Festival, the original floating lantern experience is now lighting up UK waters for the first time

Sept. 4, 2025 - United Kingdom - Water Lantern Festival , the original and most celebrated floating lantern event in the world, is making its highly anticipated UK debut this September in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Edinburgh, with more dates to be announced.

Unlike recent imitators, Water Lantern Festival is the only reputable organizer of this experience, earning global recognition as USA Today's #1 Cultural Festival and features in The New York Times, BuzzFeed, ABC, PBS and more. With more than 100 events hosted annually around the globe and over one million attendees, the festival has consistently delivered safe, meaningful, and unforgettable evenings of connection, reflection, and community.

This one-of-a-kind experience invites guests of all ages to enjoy live music from local performers, explore unique vendors, local food trucks, play yard games, a scavenger hunt, and witness the breathtaking release of personalised lanterns - each carrying messages of hope, love, and dreams as they float across the water.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Water Lantern Festiva .

UK Event Dates:



Manchester - Heaton Park - September 20, 2025

Birmingham - Dartmouth Park - September 27, 2025

London - Clapham Common - October 11-12, 2025

Edinburgh - Inverleith Park - October 4, 2025

Liverpool - Coming soon

Leeds - Coming soon

Nottingham - Coming soon Sheffield - Coming soon

*Schedule subject to change

“As the sun sets and the lanterns begin to glow, something truly special happens,” says Nate Sorensen, Event Director.“It's more than just a beautiful sight, it's a moment of connection, reflection, and community experienced by hundreds of people at once. It's an evening you'll carry with you for a lifetime.”

Since launching in 2018, Water Lantern Festival has grown into the largest and most reputable lantern festival of its kind, with a professional production team ensuring safe, well-orchestrated events every time. UK audiences can now experience the signature moment, Light The Water, as thousands of lanterns float together to illuminate the night in a breathtaking display of unity and togetherness.

About Water Lantern Festival

Water Lantern Festival is the original floating lantern event, voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY. Since its launch in 2018, it has expanded to over 100 cities worldwide and welcomed more than 1 million participants. Backed by a professional team, consistent 5-star reviews, and a commitment to environmental responsibility, WLF remains the trusted name in lantern experiences-delivering nights you'll never forget.

