Migraine Pipeline Insights Report 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Migraine Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Migraine pipeline landscape. It covers the Migraine pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Migraine Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Migraine Pipeline Report



On 03 September 2025, AbbVie conducted a study is to evaluate how safe and effective ubrogepant is in the acute treatment of migraine in children and adolescents. Ubrogepant is a drug approved for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. Children and adolescents (aged 6-17 years) with a history of migraine will be enrolled. The study will include 2 cohorts of participants - PK Cohort and Main Study (non-PK cohort).

On 03 September 2025, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D LLC organized a study is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of subcutaneous fremanezumab in the preventive treatment of migraine in pediatric participants 6 to 17 years of age (inclusive at enrollment in the pivotal study). Secondary objectives are to evaluate the efficacy of subcutaneous fremanezumab in pediatric participants with migraine and to evaluate the immunogenicity of fremanezumab and the impact of ADAs on clinical outcomes in pediatric participants exposed to fremanezumab.

The leading Migraine Companies such as ​ Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics and others. Promising Migraine Pipeline Therapies such as ALD403 (Eptinezumab), Ketorolac, Sumatriptan, divalproex sodium, Erenumab, GSK1838262, ALD403 and others.

Migraine Emerging Drugs Profile

AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics

AXS-07 is a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, investigational medicine. AXS-07 consists of MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) meloxicam and rizatriptan. AXS-07 is thought to act by inhibiting Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release, reversing CGRP-mediated vasodilation, and inhibiting neuroinflammation, pain signal transmission, and central sensitization. Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by MoSEIC technology, which results in rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. AXS-07 is currently being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The product is in the NDA submitted phase of development.

STS-101: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

STS101 combines the Satsuma powder technology with an easy-to-use nasal delivery device to create a reliable and convenient DHE product potentially able to provide the unique clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming the shortcomings of existing DHE products. TS101 has a number of key advantages that we believe may provide significant benefits over other acute treatments for migraine and result in robust and consistent clinical performance. These advantages arise from our proprietary dry-powder formulation, which incorporates a mucoadhesive drug carrier and engineered drug particle technologies, and our proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is an investigational product that is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Zavegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Zavegepant (BHV-3500) is a third generation, high affinity, selective and structurally unique, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist. The chemical properties of zavegepant make the product candidate potentially suitable for multiple routes of delivery, including nasal, subcutaneous, inhalation or oral administration is currently in Phase III stage of development for Migraine and is being developed by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.

TNX1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNX-1900(Oxytocin), Tonix's proprietary potentiated intranasal oxytocin is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage and is currently being studied as a candidate for prophylaxis of chronic migraine. Oxytocin is a naturally occurring human hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain. In clinical and preliminary research, it has been observed that increased oxytocin levels can relieve headaches. When oxytocin is delivered via the nasal route, it results in enhanced binding to receptors on neurons in the trigeminal system, inhibiting transmission of pain signals. Intranasal oxytocin has been well tolerated in several clinical trials in adults and children and has been shown to block calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release in animals, a pathway known to be critical to the pathogenesis of migraine attacks. TNX-1900 is believed to interrupt pain signals at the trigeminal ganglia by suppressing electrical impulses, a potentially different activity than drugs that just block CGRP. TNX-1900 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

The Migraine pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Migraine with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Migraine Treatment.

Migraine Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Migraine Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Migraine market.

Migraine Companies

Migraine pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Migraine Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Migraine Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Migraine Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Migraine Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMigraine: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMigraine– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-Registration)AXS-07: Axsome TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Last Stage Products (Phase III)STS-101: Satsuma PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)TNX1900: Tonix PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMigraine Key CompaniesMigraine Key ProductsMigraine - Unmet NeedsMigraine - Market Drivers and BarriersMigraine - Future Perspectives and ConclusionMigraine Analyst ViewsMigraine Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

