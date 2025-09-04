JFDA Warns Against Unlicensed Food, Olive Oil, And Drug Deliveries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 4 (Petra) – The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) on Thursday issued a warning to consumers about the risks of purchasing food, olive oil, or medical supplies from unlicensed delivery providers.The agency stressed that unlicensed suppliers cannot guarantee adherence to essential health and safety standards, including proper storage and transportation, putting consumers' health and product quality at risk.In its statement, the JFDA called on authorities to block the promotion and distribution of food, olive oil, and medical supplies from unlicensed sources and warned transport companies they would be held accountable under the law.Regarding pharmaceuticals, the JFDA reaffirmed that direct delivery to consumers is strictly prohibited. Medicines may only be delivered through licensed pharmacies, hospitals, or approved transport providers affiliated with registered warehouses and drug companies, ensuring compliance with technical and storage regulations.Citizens are urged to report any violations or raise inquiries via the JFDA's free hotline at 117114, email ..., or WhatsApp at 0795632000.