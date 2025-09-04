Tusk Says Poland Rules Out Sending Troops To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Polish Radio , according to Ukrinform.

“Poland does not foresee sending soldiers to Ukraine, also after the war... We are responsible for logistics. Poland is the main hub for aid to Ukraine, which is of paramount importance. Everyone accepts this form of our involvement,” Tusk told journalists after the meeting in Paris.

He added that today's discussions at the Coalition of the Willing summit focused on making security guarantees for Ukraine tangible and practical, and he highlighted the“exceptional level of solidarity, determination and cooperation” in Europe.

During the second part of the talks, leaders held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss ways to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.

“Nobody hid their disappointment at the lack of results so farTusk said, but added that Trump's repeated declarations showed he wants to see the war end.

The Polish Prime Minister also said that countries involved would now be expected to present“very concrete” commitments, including troop numbers and military equipment.

“Everyone wanted the Americans to see that when Europe commits to something, it delivers,” Tusk said.

He emphasized that "no one in Europe harbours the slightest illusions about Russia's or Putin's intentions,” but insisted that Europe, together with the United States and other allies, must pursue a joint strategy of pressure not only on Russia but also on countries supporting Moscow, such as China.

As reported, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed Italy's readiness to support a potential ceasefire through initiatives involving monitoring and training outside Ukraine's borders.

Photo: Office of the President