Hotel Workers Are 4 Times More Likely To Be Unionized Than Restaurant Staff, Oysterlink Analysis Shows
|Sector
|Total Employed
|Union Members
|Unionization Rate
|Accommodation (Hotels)
|1,155,000
|84,000
|7.2%
|Food Services & Drinking Places
|8,836,000
|140,000
|1.6%
Why hotel workers unionize at higher rates
Experts suggest several factors contribute to the disparity. Hotels often employ larger, more stable workforces with full-time contracts, which makes organizing easier. In contrast, restaurants and bars typically rely on part-time, tipped, or high-turnover staff, making union efforts more challenging.
Additionally, hotels are more likely to be part of chains with structured human resources and formal grievance systems, which can encourage collective bargaining.
Restaurant workers, particularly in smaller, independently owned establishments, often face inconsistent schedules, lower wages, and limited legal or institutional support, which can deter union participation.
"Union membership gives workers a stronger voice and better protection on the job. Our findings highlight how hotel workers are organizing more effectively than restaurant staff, who often face tougher conditions and less stability," said Milos Eric , co-founder and general manager of OysterLink.
The data shows that while hotel workers have a growing union presence, restaurant staff remain largely non-unionized, even though they make up the majority of the hospitality workforce.
OysterLink will continue to track workforce trends that shape the future of the hospitality industry, with a focus on job security, wages, and career growth.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top server jobs in New York City or bartender jobs in Los Angeles .
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit .
