US Designates Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC's Illegitimate Targeting Of Israel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday designated three NGOs - Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights (Al Mezan) and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) - pursuant to Executive Order 14203, "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court."
"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said in a press release.
"This administration has been clear: the United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC's authority.
"We oppose the ICC's politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies," he affirmed.
"The ongoing actions of the ICC set a dangerous precedent for all nations and we will actively oppose actions that threaten our national interests and infringe on the sovereignty of the United States and our allies, including Israel.
"The United States will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to protect our troops, our sovereignty, and our allies from the ICC's disregard for sovereignty, and to punish entities that are complicit in its overreach," Rubio added. (end)
