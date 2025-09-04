ORTHOFIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Orthofix Medical Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in Orthofix between October 11, 2022, and September 12, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Orthofix on August 21, 2024 with a Class Period from October 11, 2022, and September 12, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Orthofix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On October 11, 2022, Orthofix and SeaSpine, a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced that they entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the“Merger”). According to the release and corresponding conference call with securities analysts, Defendant Keith Valentine (“Valentine”), SeaSpine's President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), would serve as President and CEO and be appointed to the Board of Directors (the“Board”) of the combined company.

On November 21, 2022, Orthofix and SeaSpine announced that, effective upon the completion of the merger, Defendant John Bostjancic (“Bostjancic”), SeaSpine's Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Chief Operating Officer, and Defendant Patrick Keran (“Keran”), SeaSpine's Senior Vice President and General Counsel, would serve as CFO and Chief Legal Officer (“CLO”) of the combined company, respectively. On January 4, 2023, Orthofix and SeaSpine announced the successful completion of the Merger.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants allegedly issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company's management team. When the truth about the Company's management team was revealed, the price of Orthofix common stock suffered sharp declines. As a result, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

