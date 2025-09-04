Orchestra Biomed Presents New AVIM Therapy Clinical Data At HRX Demonstrating Substantial And Sustained Blood Pressure Reductions That Are Reproducible Upon Reactivation Following Washout



Results from long-term follow up of patients treated with atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy show blood pressure-lowering effects are sustained for years after activation, reversible with no observed rebound hypertension upon deactivation of treatment, and reproducible upon reactivation following a washout period

Simultaneous peer-reviewed publication of AVIM therapy mechanistic and clinical results

Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) have a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize AVIM therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients indicated for a pacemaker, an estimated global population of over 750,000 patients annually AVIM therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients with increased cardiovascular risk, an estimated U.S. population of over 7.7 million patients

NEW HOPE, Pa., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO,“Orchestra BioMed” or the“Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced new data from its AVIM therapy program, presented at the HRX Live 2025 Meeting, in Atlanta, GA, demonstrating that the blood pressure-lowering effects of AVIM therapy may be sustained for years after activation, are reversible with no evidence of rebound hypertension or blood pressure exceeding initial baseline values, and can be restored upon reactivation. These data further support AVIM therapy's potential role as a controllable, programmable, and durable device-based therapy for uncontrolled hypertension.

Avi Fischer, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Orchestra BioMed presented an overview of mechanistic and clinical data supporting the potential role of AVIM therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension during the Innovation Summit at HRX Live 2025, as part of the session titled“Pacing and Implanted Device Therapy.” His presentation coincided with the simultaneous peer-reviewed publication of these results in Heart Rhythm O2, titled,“Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) for Management of Hypertension .”

Dr. Fischer stated, “These results add to the growing body of promising data supporting AVIM therapy's potential role as a novel and programmable treatment option for patients whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite existing medical regimens. The sustainability, reversibility and reproducibility of effect demonstrated in these results provides additional confidence in the efficacy and safety profile of AVIM therapy currently under investigation in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study. Importantly, these data highlight the potential for AVIM therapy to halt the progression of hypertensive heart disease, which could have significant clinical benefit to millions of patients globally.”

Key Findings:



Sustainable blood pressure reduction during chronic treatment with AVIM therapy: A group of patients (n=16) who originally participated in the MODERATO II trial and underwent long-term follow-up for an average of 3.6 years had sustained 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (“aSBP”) reductions of 8.9 mmHg (p<0.001).

Reversible treatment effect following therapy deactivation:



Return to baseline: AVIM therapy was turned off for a washout period of seven days. On Day 1, aSBP returned to 133.1 mmHg, consistent with original baseline hypertension (132.2 mmHg; p=NS).

Absence of rebound hypertension : No residual antihypertensive effects or rebound hypertension were observed.

Immediate effect upon therapy reactivation:

Restored reduction in aSBP: Following the 7-day washout period, aSBP was immediately and significantly reduced (124.4 mmHg; p<0.002) upon reactivation.

Reproducible effect No statistically significant difference in the therapeutic effects of AVIM therapy were observed between 6-month (122.8 mmHg), chronic 3.6-year follow-up (122.8 mmHg) and Day 8 reactivation (124.4 mmHg).

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed's lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNTTM)) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker. AVIM therapy has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients who have increased cardiovascular risk.

