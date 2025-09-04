Transcontinental Inc. Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights

Revenues of $684.4 million for the quarter ended July 27, 2025; operating earnings of $57.4 million; and net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $38.7 million ($0.46 per share).

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization(1) of $122.6 million for the quarter ended July 27, 2025; adjusted operating earnings(1) of $85.4 million; and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation(1) of $58.9 million ($0.70 per share).

Growth in adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share(1) of 16.7%. Acquisitions to accelerate the growth of in-store marketing activities: Middleton Group Inc., based in Ontario, on June 23, 2025, for $4.6 million; and, subsequent to the end of the quarter, Mirazed Inc., based in Quebec, and Intergraphics Decal Limited, based in Manitoba, for a maximum of $72.7 million, subject to adjustments. (1) Please refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for a definition of these measures. MONTRÉAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 27, 2025. "For the third consecutive quarter, we significantly improved our adjusted net earnings per share, which continues to demonstrate the positive impact of the implementation of our two-year program aimed at improving our profitability and our financial position," said Thomas Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. "The Packaging Sector experienced a decrease in revenues in the third quarter, mainly due to the sale of our industrial packaging operations at the beginning of the fiscal year as well as weaker than expected demand. Thanks to our discipline and our ability to adapt our costs to the demand, and despite a less favourable product mix, we improved the sector's adjusted operating earnings margin before depreciation and amortization. We expect volume growth in several of our markets in the fourth quarter, which makes us confident in our ability to generate organic growth in earnings for fiscal year 2025. "The Retail Services and Printing Sector posted another good quarter with a 4.5% increase in revenues and an increase in profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter. This solid performance results mainly from significant growth in our book printing activities. As announced, we are pleased with the Mirazed, Intergraphics and Middleton acquisitions, which accelerate growth in our in-store marketing activities." "The decrease in our financial expenses as a result of the significant reduction in net indebtedness during the last year, combined with the improvement in our earnings and our share repurchase program, allowed us to grow adjusted net earnings per share by 16.7% for the quarter," added Donald LeCavalier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TC Transcontinental. Financial Highlights

Revenues $684.4 $700.0 (2.2 ) % Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 109.0 121.5 (10.3 ) Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (1) 122.6 121.0 1.3 Operating earnings 57.4 69.2 (17.1 ) Adjusted operating earnings (1) 85.4 84.2 1.4 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 38.7 43.6 (11.2 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share 0.46 0.50 (8.0 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation (1) 58.9 51.4 14.6 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share (1) 0.70 0.60 16.7

(1) Please refer to the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this Press release for adjusted data presented above.

Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Revenues decreased by $15.6 million, or 2.2%, from $700.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $684.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This decrease is mainly due to the impact of the sale of the industrial packaging operations and lower volume in the Packaging Sector, partially offset by higher volume in the Retail Services and Printing Sector, notably in book printing activities, the favourable exchange rate effect and, to a lesser extent, the acquisition of Middleton Group Inc.

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization decreased by $12.5 million, or 10.3%, from $121.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $109.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume in the Packaging Sector, a less favourable product mix in our two main sectors, the increase in restructuring and other costs, an asset impairment charge and the sale of the industrial packaging operations, partially offset by the favourable impact of cost reduction initiatives and the favourable exchange rate effect.

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization increased by $1.6 million, or 1.3%, from $121.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $122.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to the favourable impact of cost reduction initiatives and the favourable exchange rate effect, mostly offset by lower volume in the Packaging Sector, a less favourable product mix in our two main sectors and the sale of the industrial packaging operations.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation decreased by $4.9 million, or 11.2%, from $43.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $38.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. This decrease is mainly due to the previously explained decrease in operating earnings before depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower financial expenses, depreciation and amortization, and income taxes. On a per share basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.50 to $0.46, respectively.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation increased by $7.5 million, or 14.6%, from $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to lower financial expenses and income taxes as well as the previously explained increase in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.60 to $0.70, respectively.

Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025

Revenues decreased by $52.1 million, or 2.5%, from $2,063.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 to $2,011.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This decrease is mainly due to the impact of the sale of the industrial packaging operations and lower volume, mainly in the Packaging Sector, partially offset by the favourable exchange rate effect.

Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization increased by $62.0 million, or 21.2%, from $292.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 to $354.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to the decrease in restructuring and other costs (revenues), the favourable impact of cost reduction initiatives and the favourable exchange rate effect, partially offset by lower volume and a less favourable product mix in the Packaging Sector as well as the sale of the industrial packaging operations.

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization increased by $1.4 million, or 0.4%, from $327.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 to $328.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to the favourable impact of cost reduction initiatives and the favourable exchange rate effect, mostly offset by lower volume and a less favourable product mix in the Packaging Sector as well as the sale of the industrial packaging operations.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation increased by $54.7 million, or 74.5%, from $73.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 to $128.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to the previously explained increase in operating earnings before depreciation and amortization as well as lower financial expenses and depreciation and amortization, partially offset by higher income taxes. On a per share basis, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $0.85 to $1.53, respectively.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation increased by $14.5 million, or 10.8%, from $134.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 to $148.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase is mainly attributable to lower financial expenses. On a per share basis, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation went from $1.55 to $1.77, respectively.

For more detailed financial information, please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended July 27, 2025, as well as the financial statements in the“Investors” section of our website at .

Outlook 1

The investments in our growth activities, including flexible packaging and in-store marketing, position us well for the future and should be a key driver of our long-term growth.

In terms of profitability, despite a weaker than anticipated demand in the third quarter, we expect to generate organic growth in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization of the Packaging Sector for fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. In the Retail Services and Printing Sector, given the higher than anticipated growth in earnings since the beginning of fiscal 2025, we expect adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2025 to rise compared to fiscal 2024.

Lastly, we expect to continue generating significant cash flows from operating activities, which will enable us to pursue our strategy launched in 2023 to reduce net indebtedness while investing in our growth and returning capital to our shareholders.

1 The above outlook does not take into account the impact of the implementation of protectionist trade measures and a potential labour conflict at Canada Post on our operations and their effects on our results.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this document, unless otherwise indicated, all financial data are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and the term "dollar", as well as the symbol "$" designate Canadian dollars.

In addition, in this press release, we also use certain non-IFRS financial measures for which a complete definition is presented below and for which a reconciliation to financial information in accordance with IFRS is presented in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and in Note 3, "Segmented Information", to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 27, 2025.

Terms Used Definitions Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization including realized gains on non-designated foreign exchange contracts and excluding restructuring and other costs (revenues) as well as impairment of assets. Adjusted operating earnings Operating earnings including realized gains on non-designated foreign exchange contracts and excluding restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations as well as impairment of assets. Adjusted income taxes Income taxes before income taxes on restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations, impairment of assets as well as the recognition of previous years tax assets of an acquired company. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before restructuring and other costs (revenues), amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations and impairment of assets, net of related income taxes, as well as the recognition of previous years tax assets of an acquired company. Net indebtedness Total of long-term debt, of current portion of long-term debt, of lease liabilities and of current portion of lease liabilities, less cash. Net indebtedness ratio Net indebtedness divided by the last 12 months' adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization.



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, financial measures used, namely adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share, net indebtedness and net indebtedness ratio, for which a reconciliation is presented in the following table, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and could be calculated differently by other companies. We believe that many of our readers analyze the financial performance of the Corporation's activities based on these non-IFRS financial measures as such measures may allow for easier comparisons between periods. These measures should be considered as a complement to financial performance measures in accordance with IFRS. They do not substitute and are not superior to them.

The Corporation also believes that these measures are useful indicators of the performance of its operations and its ability to meet its financial obligations. Furthermore, management also uses some of these non-IFRS financial measures to assess the performance of its activities and managers.

Reconciliation of operating earnings - Third quarter and cumulative Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars) July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 Operating earnings $ 57.4 $69.2 $ 197.2 $130.2 Including Realized gains on non-designated foreign exchange contracts (1) 1.2 - 1.2 - Excluding Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 6.7 (0.5 ) (33.2 ) 26.8 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (2) 14.4 15.5 44.2 51.0 Impairment of assets 5.7 - 5.7 7.5 Adjusted operating earnings $ 85.4 $84.2 $ 215.1 $215.5 Depreciation and amortization (3) 37.2 36.8 113.5 111.7 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization $ 122.6 $121.0 $ 328.6 $327.2

(1) To mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations when consolidating the Packaging Sector's earnings, the Corporation sometimes uses foreign exchange contracts. These contracts are not designated as part of a hedge accounting relationship, and resulting exchange gains or losses are added to adjusted operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations include our customer relationships, rights of first refusal and educational book titles.

(3) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations





Reconciliation of operating earnings - Third quarter and cumulative for the Packaging Sector Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars) July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 Operating earnings $ 29.4 $29.4 $ 126.5 $84.1 Including Realized gains on non-designated foreign exchange contracts (1) 1.2 - 1.2 - Excluding Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 1.1 2.4 (41.1 ) 9.7 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (2) 13.5 14.3 41.1 46.5 Impairment of assets - - - 0.6 Adjusted operating earnings $ 45.2 $46.1 $ 127.7 $140.9 Depreciation and amortization (3) 20.1 18.8 62.0 55.6 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization $ 65.3 $64.9 $ 189.7 $196.5

(1) To mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations when consolidating the Packaging Sector's earnings, the Corporation sometimes uses foreign exchange contracts. These contracts are not designated as part of a hedge accounting relationship, and resulting exchange gains or losses are added to adjusted operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships.

(3) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.





Reconciliation of operating earnings - Third quarter and cumulative for the Retail Services and Printing Sector Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars) July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 Operating earnings $ 37.6 $36.8 $ 107.5 $71.1 Excluding Restructuring and other costs 3.4 1.7 7.5 19.6 Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 0.5 0.7 1.7 3.0 Impairment of assets - - - 6.9 Adjusted operating earnings $ 41.5 $39.2 $ 116.7 $100.6 Depreciation and amortization (2) 10.5 11.6 31.6 36.8 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization $ 52.0 $50.8 $ 148.3 $137.4

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships.

(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.





Reconciliation of operating earnings - Third quarter and cumulative for the Other Sector Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars) July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 Operating earnings $ (9.6 ) $3.0 $ (36.8 ) $(25.0 ) Excluding Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 2.2 (4.6 ) 0.4 (2.5 ) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 0.4 0.5 1.4 1.5 Impairment of assets 5.7 - 5.7 - Adjusted operating earnings $ (1.3 ) $(1.1 ) $ (29.3 ) $(26.0 ) Depreciation and amortization (2) 6.6 6.4 19.9 19.3 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization $ 5.3 $5.3 $ (9.4 ) $(6.7 )

(1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our rights of first refusal and educational book titles.

(2) Depreciation and amortization excludes the amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations.





Reconciliation of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - Third quarter and cumulative Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 July 27, 2025 July 28, 2024 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $ 38.7 $43.6 $ 128.1 $73.4 Excluding Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 6.7 (0.5 ) (33.2 ) 26.8 Tax on restructuring and other costs (revenues) (1.6 ) - 16.1 (6.8 ) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (1) 14.4 15.5 44.2 51.0 Tax on amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations (3.5 ) (3.8 ) (10.8 ) (12.5 ) Impairment of assets 5.7 - 5.7 7.5 Tax on impairment of assets (1.5 ) - (1.5 ) (1.9 ) Recognition of previous years tax assets of an acquired company - (3.4 ) - (3.4 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $ 58.9 $51.4 $ 148.6 $134.1 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share $ 0.46 $0.50 $ 1.53 $0.85 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share $ 0.70 $0.60 $ 1.77 $1.55 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 83.6 86.4 83.8 86.5 (1) Amortization of intangible assets arising from business combinations includes our customer relationships, rights of first refusal and educational book titles.







Reconciliation of net indebtedness (in millions of dollars, except ratios) As at July 27, 2025 As at October 27, 2024 Long-term debt $ 461.2 $668.1 Current portion of long-term debt 252.0 201.0 Lease liabilities 88.7 95.8 Current portion of lease liabilities 24.5 24.1 Cash (35.9 ) (185.2 ) Net indebtedness $ 790.5 $803.8 Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (last 12 months) $ 470.8 $469.4 Net indebtedness ratio 1.68 x 1.71 x

Dividend

The Corporation's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share on Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares. This dividend is payable on October 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On June 12, 2024, the Corporation was authorized to repurchase for cancellation, on the open market or subject to the approval of any securities authority by private agreements, between June 17, 2024 and June 16, 2025, or at an earlier date if the Corporation concludes or cancels the offer, up to 3,662,967 of its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and up to 668,241 of its Class B Shares. The repurchases are made in the normal course of business at market prices through the Toronto Stock Exchange.

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, the Corporation repurchased and cancelled 934,434 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at a weighted average price of $17.38 and 3,600 Class B Shares at a weighted average price of $17.27, for a total cash consideration of $16.3 million. As at July 27, 2025, the Corporation had no share repurchase program in effect.

Additional information

Conference Call

Upon releasing its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Corporation will hold a conference call for the financial community on September 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. The dial-in numbers are 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. Media may hear the call in listen-only mode or tune in to the simultaneous audio broadcast on TC Transcontinental's website, which will then be archived for 30 days. For media requests or interviews, please contact Laurence Boucicault, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications of TC Transcontinental, at 438-226-0469.

Profile

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada, and is Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. Since 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at .

Forward-looking Statements

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to the impact of digital product development and adoption, the impact of changes in the participants in the distribution of newspapers and printed advertising materials and the disruption in their activities resulting mainly from labour disputes, including at Canada Post, the impact of regulations or legislation regarding door-to-door distribution on the printing of paper flyers or printed advertising materials, inflation and recession risks, economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, environmental risks as well as adoption of new regulations or amendments and changes to consumption habits, risk of an operational disruption that could be harmful to its ability to meet deadlines, the worldwide outbreak of a disease, a virus or any other contagious disease could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's operations, the ability to generate organic long-term growth and face competition, a significant increase in the cost of raw materials, the availability of those materials and energy consumption could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's activities, the ability to complete acquisitions and properly integrate them, cybersecurity, data protection, warehousing and usage, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for printed products other than flyers, the failure of patents, trademarks and confidentiality agreements to protect intellectual property, a difficulty to attract and retain employees in the main operating sectors, the safety and quality of packaging products used in the food industry, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, duties, tariffs or taxes, exchange rate fluctuations, increase in market interest rates with respect to our financial instruments as well as availability of capital at a reasonable cost, the legal risks related to its activities and the compliance of its activities with applicable regulations, the impact of major market fluctuations on the solvency of defined benefit pension plans, changes in tax legislation and disputes with tax authorities or amendments to statutory tax rates in force, the impact of impairment tests on the value of assets and a conflict of interest between the controlling shareholder and other shareholders. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024 and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non-recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of September 4, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the“safe harbour” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations and information available as at September 4, 2025. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated and per share data)





Three months ended Nine months ended July 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 684.4 $700.0 $ 2,011.5 $2,063.6 Operating expenses 563.0 579.0 1,684.1 1,736.4 Restructuring and other costs (revenues) 6.7 (0.5 ) (33.2 ) 26.8 Impairment of assets 5.7 - 5.7 7.5 Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization 109.0 121.5 354.9 292.9 Depreciation and amortization 51.6 52.3 157.7 162.7 Operating earnings 57.4 69.2 197.2 130.2 Net financial expenses 11.0 15.6 29.3 43.9 Earnings before income taxes 46.4 53.6 167.9 86.3 Income taxes 7.6 9.8 39.4 12.4 Net earnings 38.8 43.8 128.5 73.9 Non-controlling interests 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.5 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation $ 38.7 $43.6 $ 128.1 $73.4 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation per share - basic and diluted $ 0.46 $0.50 $ 1.53 $0.85 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted (in millions) 83.6 86.4 83.8 86.5





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended Nine months ended July 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 38.8 $43.8 $ 128.5 $73.9 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings Net change related to cash flow hedges Net change in the fair value of designated derivatives - foreign exchange risk 1.6 (3.1 ) 0.1 0.7 Net change in the fair value of designated derivatives - interest rate risk 0.9 (2.3 ) 0.4 (1.1 ) Reclassification of the net change in the fair value of designated derivatives recognized in net earnings during the period (0.1 ) 0.2 4.5 1.8 Related income taxes (recovery) 0.6 (1.3 ) 1.3 0.4 1.8 (3.9 ) 3.7 1.0 Cumulative translation differences Net unrealized exchange (losses) gains on the translation of the financial statements of foreign operations (19.3 ) 22.9 (20.1 ) 7.5 Reclassification to net earnings of net exchange gains on the translation of the financial statements of foreign operations during the period - - (8.2 ) - Net gains (losses) on hedge of the net investment in foreign operations 6.0 (8.3 ) 0.9 (1.1 ) Related (recovery) income taxes (0.4 ) (1.5 ) 0.1 (1.5 ) (12.9 ) 16.1 (27.5 ) 7.9 Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings Changes related to defined benefit plans Actuarial losses on defined benefit plans (2.9 ) 3.5 (3.8 ) (4.2 ) Related (recovery) income taxes (0.8 ) 0.9 (1.0 ) (1.2 ) (2.1 ) 2.6 (2.8 ) (3.0 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (13.2 ) 14.8 (26.6 ) 5.9 Comprehensive income $ 25.6 $58.6 $ 101.9 $79.8





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars)





Accumulated other Non- Share Contributed Retained comprehensive controlling Total capital surplus earnings income Total interests equity Balance as at October 27, 2024 $ 619.2 $ 0.9 $ 1,237.5 $ 51.7 $ 1,909.3 $ 5.5 $ 1,914.8 Net earnings - - 128.1 - 128.1 0.4 128.5 Other comprehensive loss - - - (26.6 ) (26.6 ) - (26.6 ) Shareholders' contributions and distributions to shareholders Share repurchases and related income taxes (7.8 ) - 8.8 - 1.0 - 1.0 Dividends - - (140.2 ) - (140.2 ) - (140.2 ) Balance as at July 27, 2025 $ 611.4 $ 0.9 $ 1,234.2 $ 25.1 $ 1,871.6 $ 5.9 $ 1,877.5 Balance as at October 29, 2023 $636.6 $0.9 $1,226.8 $37.0 $1,901.3 $4.9 $1,906.2 Net earnings - - 73.4 - 73.4 0.5 73.9 Other comprehensive income - - - 5.9 5.9 - 5.9 Shareholders' contributions and distributions to shareholders Share redemptions (9.8 ) - (25.3 ) - (35.1 ) - (35.1 ) Dividends - - (58.4 ) - (58.4 ) - (58.4 ) Balance as at July 28, 2024 $626.8 $0.9 $1,216.5 $42.9 $1,887.1 $5.4 $1,892.5





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars)





As at As at July 27, October 27, 2025 2024 Current assets Cash $ 35.9 $185.2 Accounts receivable 437.8 504.4 Income taxes receivable 14.9 28.7 Inventories 384.7 365.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35.3 21.7 Assets held for sale 6.5 108.9 915.1 1,214.6 Property, plant and equipment 720.3 751.4 Right-of-use assets 94.6 99.6 Intangible assets 315.5 354.5 Goodwill 1,142.2 1,154.0 Deferred taxes 37.7 35.9 Other assets 40.2 31.3 $ 3,265.6 $3,641.3 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 354.7 $495.1 Income taxes payable 18.6 21.1 Deferred revenues and deposits 10.0 10.9 Current portion of long-term debt 252.0 201.0 Current portion of lease liabilities 24.5 24.1 Liabilities held for sale - 13.1 659.8 765.3 Long-term debt 461.2 668.1 Lease liabilities 88.7 95.8 Deferred taxes 66.9 70.3 Other liabilities 111.5 127.0 1,388.1 1,726.5 Equity Share capital 611.4 619.2 Contributed surplus 0.9 0.9 Retained earnings 1,234.2 1,237.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income 25.1 51.7 Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 1,871.6 1,909.3 Non-controlling interests 5.9 5.5 1,877.5 1,914.8 $ 3,265.6 $3,641.3





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (in millions of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended Nine months ended July 27, July 28, July 27, July 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net earnings $ 38.8 $43.8 $ 128.5 $73.9 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings and cash flows from operating activities: Impairment of assets 5.7 - 5.7 7.5 Depreciation and amortization 51.6 52.3 157.7 162.7 Financial expenses on long-term debt and lease liabilities 9.5 11.5 30.7 35.2 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets 0.2 (5.3 ) 0.3 (5.6 ) Gain on business disposal - - (46.0 ) - Income taxes 7.6 9.8 39.4 12.4 Net foreign exchange differences and other 0.1 0.5 (3.3 ) (1.4 ) Cash flows generated by operating activities before changes in non-cash operating items and income taxes paid 113.5 112.6 313.0 284.7 Changes in non-cash operating items (21.1 ) (7.3 ) (91.6 ) (28.2 ) Income taxes paid (14.6 ) (7.0 ) (39.7 ) (27.8 ) Cash flows from operating activities 77.8 98.3 181.7 228.7 Investing activities Business combination, net of acquired cash (4.1 ) - (4.1 ) - Business disposal - - 132.0 - Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (22.5 ) (23.8 ) (52.3 ) (75.9 ) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and other 0.1 7.3 0.2 8.8 Increase in intangible assets (7.1 ) (6.8 ) (23.9 ) (21.4 ) Cash flows from investing activities (33.6 ) (23.3 ) 51.9 (88.5 ) Financing activities Reimbursement of long-term debt (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (201.9 ) (2.2 ) Net (decrease) increase in credit facilities (16.0 ) (1.3 ) 49.0 (75.4 ) Settlement of cross-currency fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps - - (25.9 ) - Financial expenses paid on long-term debt and credit facilities (8.3 ) (6.1 ) (31.3 ) (27.7 ) Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (6.4 ) (5.6 ) (18.5 ) (17.2 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (1.0 ) (0.8 ) (3.1 ) (2.5 ) Dividends (18.9 ) (19.4 ) (140.2 ) (58.4 ) Shares repurchased - (17.7 ) (16.3 ) (17.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities (51.3 ) (51.1 ) (388.2 ) (201.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash denominated in foreign currencies (0.2 ) 0.9 5.3 3.8 Net change in cash (7.3 ) 24.8 (149.3 ) (57.1 ) Cash at beginning of the period 43.2 55.1 185.2 137.0 Cash at end of period $ 35.9 $79.9 $ 35.9 $79.9 Non-cash investing activities Net change in capital asset acquisitions financed by accounts payable $ 1.4 $(2.3 ) $ (1.9 ) $(11.6 )