Shanghai Taste Unveils First Wave Of 16 Exclusive Dishes At Southwest Vegas Location

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is over! Shanghai Taste , led by James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Jimmy Li, has officially unveiled the first two dishes from its highly anticipated Southwest Specials Menu.Starting this month, Shanghai Taste is revealing two exclusive dishes each week - with announcements dropping at 3 PM every Tuesday and Friday on the restaurant's official social media channels. Guests can head straight to the Southwest location after the reveal to be among the first to try them.“This rollout is about building excitement and rewarding our community with something new every week,” said Chef Jimmy Li.“We want our guests to keep coming back, not just for their favorites but to discover what's next.”The campaign has already sparked buzz across Las Vegas, with the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Neon section highlighting Shanghai Taste's surprise series ahead of its debut. Diners have also taken to social media to speculate on which Shanghainese specialties might cut.With a large dedicated fan base, glowing reviews, and recognition from outlets such as Food & Wine, National Geographic, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times, Shanghai Taste continues to raise the bar for authentic and innovative Shanghainese dining in the U.S.For the latest reveals, follow @shanghai_taste on Instagram and @ShanghaiTasteLV on Facebook - and don't miss the chance to taste the Southwest Specials Menu as it unfolds.About Shanghai TasteShanghai Taste, founded by Chef Jimmy Li and business partner Joe Muscaglione, is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Las Vegas' Chinatown. Known for its authentic Shanghainese cuisine, including its famous Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), the restaurant has received national and international acclaim for its innovative approach to traditional flavors.Media ContactChinatown Amplify...

