PSEMA Foundation Launches National Initiative To Equip 12,000 Youth Camps With NOAA Weather Radios

Equipping Camps. Saving Lives. Building Resilience.

National campaign seeks to close critical warning gaps at youth camps nationwide, ensuring life-saving alerts reach staff and campers year-round

- Julie Kay Roberts, CEO of the PSEMA FoundationSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Private Sector Emergency Management Association (PSEMA) Foundation, in collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA ), the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN ), and Midland Radio, today announced the Signal & Shield Camp Initiative, a nationwide effort to equip more than 12,000 camps across the United States with NOAA Weather Radios and preparedness resources.Camps play a vital role in youth development and outdoor education, yet many operate in rural or remote areas with limited cell coverage or internet access. A NOAA Weather Radio provides a direct, automatic connection to National Weather Service alerts, ensuring warnings are received instantly, even when other systems fail.“This campaign is about honoring lives lost and protecting those entrusted to our care,” said Julie Kay Roberts, CEO of the PSEMA Foundation.“By building a community of preparedness and closing gaps in early warning, we are giving camp leaders the resources they need to make informed decisions so families can have greater peace of mind.”The initiative emphasizes practical and actionable steps that strengthen safety and resilience for every camp community.“Nothing is more important than the safety of children at camp,” said Henry DeHart, interim president and CEO of the American Camp Association.“The Signal & Shield Camp Initiative will provide camps with critical tools and training to be ready for severe weather, even in the most remote locations. By strengthening preparedness resources, we are helping ensure that campers, staff, and families can focus on what camp does best - creating life-changing experiences in a safe environment.”That sense of shared responsibility extends beyond campgrounds to the broader network of organizations that keep communities safe.“Early warning saves lives, and NOAA Weather Radios are a reliable lifeline when cell service fails,” said Kathy Fulton, executive director of the American Logistics Aid Network.“Through this partnership, ALAN is leveraging our logistics network to move these radios quickly and efficiently to camps across the country, so staff have the alerts they need to act fast and keep kids safe. We are proud to stand with the PSEMA Foundation and partners to turn preparedness into action.”The campaign has a fundraising goal of $600,000 to equip 12,000 camps with NOAA Weather Radios and provide preparedness materials that support camp leaders in strengthening safety culture and decision-making.Launched in early August, the campaign will feature a major push this month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month and will continue into next summer's overnight camp season, working to ensure more camps are equipped and trained before hazards strike.Join the effort. The PSEMA Foundation welcomes corporate sponsors, foundations, and individual donors to help meet the $600,000 goal, equipping camps and strengthening preparedness nationwide. Learn more PSEMA Signal & Shield Camp .Partner BackgroundAbout the PSEMA FoundationThe PSEMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening resilience before, during, and after disasters. By mobilizing private-sector expertise and resources, the Foundation closes preparedness gaps and supports community safety nationwide.About the American Camp Association (ACA)The American Camp Association is the leading organization for camp professionals in the United States, representing thousands of camps and programs nationwide. ACA sets the standards for health, safety, and program quality in organized camps, ensuring millions of children, youth, and families have safe and enriching experiences in outdoor education and youth development.About the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN)The American Logistics Aid Network is a nonprofit that harnesses supply chain expertise and resources to deliver disaster relief. By connecting private-sector logistics providers with nonprofit and government partners, ALAN ensures critical goods such as food, water, and medical supplies reach communities in crisis quickly and efficiently.About Midland RadioMidland Radio is a U.S.-based manufacturer of two-way and weather alert radios, partnering nationwide to improve public safety and equip communities with life-saving communication technology.

