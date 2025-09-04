Ican Introduces AI Authoring Tools As The Next Step In Learning And Competency Management

iCAN Technologies introduces its new AI-powered course and training content creation tools.

New AI Course Authoring Tools Help Organizations Create Training in Minutes, Not Months

- David Decuir, CEO & Founder, iCAN TechnologiesGEISMAR, LA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iCAN Technologies, a leader in Learning and Competency Management solutions for heavily regulated industries, announced the launch of its new AI Authoring Tools. The addition of the AI course builder, competency evaluation and exam generator tools strengthens iCAN's end-to-end platform by giving organizations the ability to create, deliver, and measure training and competencies all in one place.For decades, building custom training content has been slow, expensive, and often uninspired. iCAN's new AI Authoring Tools are changing that reality. By combining the speed and intelligence of AI with the rigor of regulated industry standards, the platform allows training teams to move faster, transforming company and industry-specific knowledge into polished eLearning courses, competency exams, and skill evaluations in minutes.“As our customers face growing compliance requirements, they need more than just a system to deliver and track training; they need smarter ways to create it,” said David Decuir, CEO & Founder, iCAN Technologies.“By adding AI Authoring Tools to our platform, we're closing the loop between content creation, delivery, and competency measurement. It's a game-changer for regulated industries where accuracy and efficiency are critical.”The Future of Training Creation, Today- Create courses in minutes: Turn expertise into SCORM-ready modules with narration, visuals, and interactivity, without relying on canned content or lengthy development cycles.- Measure real skills: Build assessments that go beyond multiple-choice to capture what workers truly know.- Stay compliant with ease: Generate regulation-ready content leveraging OEM documentation and industry standards.- Save time and money: Early adopters report saving $3,700 and 57 hours per course.- Keep training current: Update content instantly as regulations, technology, and practices evolve.- Power the full learning journey: Seamlessly move from content creation to delivery to competency measurement.The AI Authoring Tools are now available with a 14-day free trial (no credit card required), inviting safety and training leaders everywhere to explore what the future of learning can look like.Learn more atAbout iCAN TechnologiesiCAN is an AI-powered training and competency platform that helps companies streamline compliance, upskill their workforce, and create custom learning content in minutes. With our integrated LMS, CMS, and AI tools, organizations can track training, assess skills, and generate multilingual, exportable courses faster and more affordably than legacy systems. Learn more at iCANtech .

David Decuir

iCAN Technologies Inc.

