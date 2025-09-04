VFAF Endorses Tim Anderson For Virginia Delegate District 97, Said J. Shayne Snavely Of Veterans For America First

Tim Anderson Veterans for America First

J. Shayne Snavely National Ambassador for Veterans for America First has announced the endorsement of Tim Anderson for Virginia House of Delegates District 97.

- J Shayne Snavely VFAF National Ambassador VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :Veterans for America First Endorsement of Tim AndersonVeterans for America First (VFAF) proudly endorses Tim Anderson, a respected Virginia attorney, small business owner, and dedicated community leader. For over 25 years, Tim has served Virginia Beach with integrity, earning honors such as Pro-Bono Attorney of the Year and multiple Legal Elite Awards.Elected to the House of Delegates in 2021, Tim demonstrated party unity by stepping aside after redistricting, putting service above ambition. He continues to champion critical issues, including eliminating taxes on veterans' retirement benefits-a priority shared by VFAF.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross-efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson

