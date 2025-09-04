Nurenberg Paris Announces Partnership With Cleveland Roots To Address Food Access And Community Health

NP4CLE September Charity of the Month: Cleveland Roots

Cleveland law firm directs $5 per social media follower to Cleveland Roots, fighting food insecurity through urban gardens and fresh produce access.

- Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nurenberg Paris , a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, invites the community to join them in supporting Cleveland Roots, the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for September 2025. By simply "liking" Nurenberg Paris on Facebook or "following" Nurenberg Paris on Instagram between now and the end of September, individuals generate a $5 donation to support Cleveland Roots.

Cleveland Roots is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Cleveland's underserved neighborhoods, particularly the Clark-Fulton area. The organization provides fresh, affordable produce to food desert communities while offering educational programs in gardening, food preparation, and preservation techniques. Cleveland Roots also transforms vacant lots into productive growing spaces that bring neighbors together.

The need for the organization's services is critical in a city where many neighborhoods lack access to fresh, affordable produce. Cleveland Roots was founded by individuals with experience in sustainable agriculture, education, and nonprofit administration who recognized the vital connection between food access and community health.

"We're honored to support Cleveland Roots through our NP4CLE Charity of the Month program," said Jonathan Mester, managing partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Their innovative approach to combating food insecurity while building community resonates with our own commitment to improving the health and well-being of Northeast Ohio residents."

The NP4CLE Charity of the Month Program is part of Nurenberg Paris's ongoing community involvement initiative. Each month, the law firm features a local charity on its social media platforms and makes donations based on audience engagement. This approach allows community members to support important causes simply by engaging with Nurenberg Paris online.

How You Can Support Cleveland Roots:

.Visit and "Like": Facebook/NurenbergParis

.Follow: Instagram/nurenbergparis

For more information about Nurenberg Paris's community involvement and charitable initiatives, visit:

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit .

