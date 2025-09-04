Coinshares Expands Strategic U.S. Market Leadership With Launch Of The Advisor Series
SAINT HELIER, Jersey – September 4, 2025 – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment manager, today announced the launch of "The Advisor Series," an exclusive educational video content platform that advances the company's aggressive U.S. market expansion strategy through its strengthened partnership with TMX VettaFi.
Strategic Market Positioning
The initiative represents a significant milestone in CoinShares' systematic approach to capturing market leadership in the world's largest wealth management market. Following the strategic acquisition of Valkyrie in 2021, now CoinShares Valkyrie, CoinShares has methodically built its U.S. presence with the singular focus of becoming the digital asset investment partner for American financial advisors.
"Our vision is clear: establish CoinShares as the definitive digital asset authority for U.S. financial advisors," said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares . "The Advisor Series represents our commitment to delivering unparalleled value through authentic, peer-driven education that addresses the real challenges advisors may face in this rapidly evolving sector."
Differentiated Peer-to-Peer Approach
Unlike traditional thought leadership content, "The Advisor Series" places practicing advisors at the center of the conversation. The platform features established advisory professionals who speak directly to their peers' most pressing concerns – from client skepticism and regulatory uncertainty to practical portfolio implementation strategies.
As the content creator and enabler behind "The Advisor Series," CoinShares demonstrates its deep understanding of the advisor market by curating and producing authentic peer-to-peer dialogue that directly addresses the target audience's specific needs and challenges.
Market-Leading Advisory Voices
The inaugural series features five influential advisors recognized for their digital asset expertise:
- Henri Arslanian , Co-founder, Nine Blocks Capital Management Anna N'jie-Konte , CEO, Poder Wealth Advisors Lazetta Braxton , CEO, The Real Wealth Coterie Alex Chalekian , CEO, Lake Avenue Financial Tyrone Ross , President and Founder, 401/Financial
"CoinShares has become a trusted brand in the crypto space, and I'm excited to be included in their efforts to empower financial advisors with this educational series." said Tyrone Ross, President and Founder of 401/Financial
Partnership Infrastructure Delivers Competitive Advantage
As the official cryptocurrency sponsor of VettaFi, CoinShares operates a comprehensive digital asset education hub featuring:
- Exclusive market research and analysis Live educational webinars and training sessions Targeted marketing activations for advisor acquisition Advanced lead generation and conversion tools Comprehensive product education and support
This infrastructure positions CoinShares to capture significant market share as digital asset adoption accelerates among institutional advisors.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is the leading European asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
