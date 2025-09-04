After Mardan Board Triumph Girls Sweep Peshawar Intermediate Results

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

After girls dominated the Mardan Board results earlier this week, female students have now swept top honors in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar annual intermediate examinations, reaffirming a growing academic lead across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to board officials, in the Pre-Medical stream, girls clinched both first and third positions. In Pre-Engineering, female students again bagged first and third. The Computer Science group saw an even stronger performance as all three top slots went to girls. In the Humanities group, a female student secured third place, underscoring the growing academic lead of girls across disciplines.

Overall, the success rate stood at 72 percent. Out of 62,322 candidates, 44,902 students passed, while 17,420 could not clear the examinations. The tests were conducted under BISE Peshawar across Peshawar, Shabqadar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, and Chitral districts.

Earlier, on September 2, the Mardan Board had also seen girls seize the top spots, with Anshrah Hayat of The Peace School and College Nowshera securing 1,150 marks to top the board, and Maheen Chand of Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Swabi claiming second position with 1,149 marks.

Probe Ordered into Poor Showing by Government Colleges

Despite the impressive individual performances, officials expressed concern over the below-par results of many government colleges. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has launched an inquiry, forming a two-member committee to identify causes behind the underperformance.

The committee will review institutional weaknesses, recommend corrective measures, and propose accountability for those responsible. An official statement confirmed that concrete suggestions to improve academic standards in government colleges will be presented following the probe.