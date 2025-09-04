Raleigh Orthopaedic Implements Full Athelas Product Suite To Enhance Workflow Efficiency And Patient Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Athelas products will help Raleigh Orthopaedic streamline clinical and administrative tasks, giving clinicians more time to spend on patient care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas , a healthcare technology company powered by Commure, today announced the implementation of its full product suite with Raleigh Orthopaedic , a leading patient-centered orthopaedic practice in Wake County, North Carolina and a member of the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE). The rollout includes Athelas' Ambient AI, Air EHR, and RCM Insights, which are designed to streamline documentation, scheduling, and administrative workflows. By reducing the burden of non-clinical tasks, the technology will enhance efficiency across Raleigh Orthopaedic's therapy services, enabling its therapists to dedicate more time to delivering high-quality patient care.

As Raleigh Orthopaedic evaluated its transition to a cloud-based platform, its existing physical and occupational therapy EHR system was found to lack what was needed to optimize workflows. Through this process, the practice selected Athelas' full bundle, including Athelas Air, an EHR platform that not only addresses immediate operational needs but also aligns with its long-term vision for intelligent, comprehensive healthcare delivery. The EHR bundled with Ambient AI and revenue cycle management (RCM) automation solutions became the clear choice.

"At Raleigh Orthopaedic, we were ready to move away from juggling disconnected systems and partial solutions that created more complexity than clarity,” said Ross Rigdon, Chief Operating Officer at Raleigh Orthopaedic.“With Athelas, we see a true end-to-end platform that supports both clinical and administrative needs from patient intake through RCM seamlessly in one place. Rather than bolting AI onto outdated tools, we want to build on a foundation intentionally designed for the future of healthcare. Partnering with Athelas gives us a stronger, more integrated system today, one that keeps our focus on patient care while preparing us to lead the innovations of tomorrow."

Raleigh Orthopaedic's rollout is already underway, with more than 140 providers expected to utilize the platform's functions in the coming months.

“We're excited to support Raleigh Orthopaedic and their mission to deliver exceptional patient care,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Athelas.“Unlike most platforms that focus on a single function, Athelas provides a unified AI-driven solution that integrates ambient scribing, EHR, compliance, and RCM into one system. This all-in-one architecture eliminates the need for costly add-ons and enables organizations to scale more efficiently.”

