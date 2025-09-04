Podcastone Grows To 207 Total Shows With The Addition Of Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet, Acquires The Exclusive Sales Rights To Notsam Wrestling In Multi-Year Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network Ranked 9th Largest US Podcast Distributor with Over 4 Billion All-Time Downloads

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement for the exclusive sales and distribution rights for Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet hosted by siblings Xandy and Christine Schiefer and has expanded its relationship with the Sam Roberts hosted Notsam Wrestling acquiring the exclusive sales rights in addition to their current distribution relationship. PodcastOne's total show count now exceeds 200 and these additions strengthen the network offerings in the key genres of comedy and sports.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet to our roster of top ranked and award-winning comedy podcasts. We've been following Xandy and Christine for a long time and couldn't be happier to be including them on our network. Sam Roberts with Notsam Wrestling has always been a great partner and the expansion of this relationship allows for many more opportunities around monetization that we're excited to enter with him,” said Eli Dvorkin, the Chief Content Officer of PodcastOne.

Think the beach is too sandy? The water is too wet? More importantly, do you feel like yelling about it on the internet? Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet features dramatic readings of one-star reviews written by people who just need the world to know what they think. Whether it's a bar's "no-throw-up policy," a nude beach with too much nudity, or a guidance counselor's fashion sense, reviewers complain about it all. Prepare for equal amounts of laughter and eye-rolling as siblings Xandy and Christine delve into the cesspools of Yelp, TripAdvisor, and other review sites to find you the best of the worst.

The Last Professional Broadcaster Sam Roberts gives his weekly takes on all things WWE, AEW, Professional Wrestling, and Sports Entertainment, as well as has the best conversations with the biggest superstars and supporters in the industry.

With these additions, PodcastOne continues to expand its diverse slate of premium programming, which includes The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and The Jordan Harbinger Show. PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes shows such as Karma and Chaos, Stassi, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

