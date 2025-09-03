United States Mint Opens Sales For The American Eagle 2025 One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin On September 4

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the American Eagle 2025 One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin (product code 25EK) on Thursday, September 4 at noon EDT. Orders will be limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The product limit is 6,000 units.

The American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin contains one ounce of 99.95% palladium and is the collector version of the official American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin introduced in 2017.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a black box adorned with the Mint seal, with an outer sleeve incorporating the image of the obverse coin design. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Reverse Proof Coin is based on the range in which it appears on the Mint's Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Pricing Grid .

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

