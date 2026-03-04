FIFA World Cup 2026: Host Nations Mark 100-Day Countdown In NYC

Representatives from the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico marked 100 days to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by illuminating the Empire State Building in the colours of the three host countries on Tuesday.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Canada, Mexico and the United States host the world for football's biggest spectacle. The tournament will feature a record 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and culminating at New York New Jersey Stadium with the final on 19 July.

Host Nations' Officials on Tournament Preparations

JT Batson of the United States Soccer Federation, Inigo Riestra from the Mexican Football Federation, and Peter Augruso of Canada Soccer shared their thoughts regarding preparations for the tournament.

US Soccer Federation on Infrastructure Readiness

Speaking to Reuters, the US Soccer Federation CEO and Secretary General, JT Batson, highlighted that with 100 days to go, the excitement of hosting the World Cup in Canada, the US, and Mexico comes from having the stadiums, airports, hotels, and infrastructure ready, setting the stage for an enjoyable tournament. "With 100 days out, what's exciting about hosting a World Cup in Canada, US and Mexico is we have the stadiums, we have the airports, we have the hotels, we have the infrastructure and so let's bring on the fun," said JT Batson.

Mexican Federation on Global Collaboration

General Secretary of Mexican Football Federation, Inigo Riestra, on the other hand, described the World Cup as the world's biggest event and called it an ideal opportunity for teamwork and collaboration. "I think it's the biggest event in the world. It's 6 billion people watching the opening game. So it's a perfect excuse to work together as team," said Inigo Riestra.

Canada Soccer on Football's Universal Language

Canada Soccer President, Peter Augruso, said football is a universal language that transcends spoken languages, emphasising the importance of teamwork in the sport. "It's the only sport in the world that speaks the universal language of football and you can't do it by yourself; you need a teammate. And it doesn't speak English, it doesn't speak French, it doesn't speak Italian, it speaks the language of football," said Peter Augruso.

Official Tournament Poster Unveiled

To celebrate 100 days until kickoff, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Poster was also unveiled on Tuesday, capturing the spirit and excitement of the global event, according to the FIFA official website. The poster showcases a central player in a collage-style design, symbolising football's power to bring the world together. (ANI)

