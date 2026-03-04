LIVE UPDATES: Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Missiles Shrapnel Injures People In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The US military has hit nearly 2,000 targets since attacking Iran on Saturday.

The attacks have killed 787 people in Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, a toll that could not be independently confirmed by AFP.

Meanwhile Iran drones struck adjacent the US consulate in Dubai, starting a fire but inflicting no casualties, and against the US military base at Al-Udeid in Qatar.

The attacks came a day after strikes on the US embassies in Riyadh and Kuwait City and on a US air base in Bahrain.

7am Doha Time

Saudi intercepts two missiles over Al Kharj

Saudi Arabia's MInistry of Defense intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over Al-Kharj governorate.

6:50am Doha Time

Saudi Ministry of Defense intercepts, destroys 9 drones

The Saudi Ministry of Defense reported today that it destroyed nine drones.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al Maliki said that nine drones were intercepted and destroyed immediately upon entering the Kingdom's airspace.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense had announced Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed eight drones.

6am Doha Time

Kuwait Ministry reports injuries, damage from shrapnel

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said that it intercepted several hostile aerial targets that entered its airspace early morning.

The shrapnel from this interception fell onto residential homes causing injuries and material damage.

The announcement follows a Ministry of Health report that stated a 11-year-old girl died from injuries caused by shrapnel this morning. Four members of her family are currently undergoing medical evaluation and are under observation.

2am Doha Time

Qatar apprehends two IRGC cells

As part of ongoing efforts to protect the country's security and stability, the competent authorities have successfully arrested two cells operating for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the State of Qatar. Read more

1am Doha Time

Qatar intercepts one Iranian ballistic missile, another hits Al-Udeid Air Base

Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties. Read more