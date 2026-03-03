Iran's Missile Capability Is Significantly Degraded

MENAFN - Asia Times) Most of Iran's air defenses have been neutralized in key areas. On March 2, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine announced that local air superiority had been established over western Iran and Tehran. The IDF reported on March 2 that it has successfully targeted and neutralized over 200 Iranian air defense systems since the start of the conflict.

There are no credible reports on the loss of any US or Israeli fighter jets over Iran.

Because the air defense threat has been so heavily degraded, the US has begun using B-1 Lancer heavy bombers for strikes. This indicates a high level of confidence that Iran's long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems are no longer a primary threat to non-stealth aircraft in certain corridors.

The US and Israel are focusing on destroying Iranian launchers, typically mobile TELs (transporter erector launchers). I would expect much more attrition of launchers in the coming few days.

Because the UK will not let the US use British bases in the UK, Cyprus or Diego Garcia, the B-1s are flying from the United States directly to their assigned targets. The British have hurt US warfighting efforts and the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has compromised (if not terminated) the US-UK special relationship.

Overall air defense systems and attacks on Iranian assets are paying off. Systems that are fully integrated are the future of effective air defense systems.

Russian, Chinese and Iranian air defenses, on the other hand, mostly did not survive attacks from the US and Israel that apparently used stand off weapons to knock them out.

From a broader strategic perspective this indicates that western systems (mainly American and Israeli, plus some joint systems like NASAMS) are considerably better than their Russian and Chinese counterparts.