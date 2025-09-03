Golfsuites 1, And ERC Communities 1 Finalize Agreement With SALT Lending To Facilitate Bitcoin-Backed Financing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GolfSuites 1 & ERC Communities 1 finalize agreement with SALT Lending to facilitate Bitcoin-backed financing for investors in their RE Corporate Secured Note.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GolfSuites 1 and ERC Communities 1 finalized agreements with SALT Lending, the leading provider of Bitcoin-backed loans, enabling Bitcoin owners to borrow funds in order to invest in the Companies' corporate note offerings. This provides a unique opportunity for Bitcoin owners to earn diversified, optimum yield while retaining ownership of their Bitcoin.

GolfSuites 1 is offering $35 million in corporate notes to investors secured by the company's real estate and other assets. The company operates golf entertainment facilities in Lubbock, TX and in Baton Rouge, LA, and will develop its 3rd and 4th facilities at Auburn University in Alabama and in Madison, MS, along with additional indoor golf simulator lounges throughout its home state of Florida.

ERC Communities 1 is offering $70 million in the same corporate note format as GolfSuites 1 and will use its funds to develop its suburban Tampa manufactured home rental communities.

The offerings are available to accredited investors including Bitcoin owners who wish to obtain liquidity via Bitcoin-backed financing from SALT Lending to take part in the Companies' corporate note offerings.

Gerald Ellenburg, Chairman / CEO of both companies stated:“This is a ground-breaking transaction for our two companies, propelling growth and future income / value to both company portfolios. It also gives Bitcoin owners the opportunity to gain meaningful yield while retaining ownership of their Bitcoin. We are very thankful to SALT Lending for facilitating this transaction.”

Shawn Owen, Founder and CEO of SALT Lending added:“We are delighted to facilitate the Bitcoin community's ability to diversify their holdings while not having to liquidate, and we look forward to helping them participate in the growth being offered by GolfSuites and ERC.”

About GolfSuites 1 – this company was founded in 2018 and is a developer / owner / operator of golf driving range and indoor golf simulator facilities, with two facilities open in Lubbock, TX and Baton Rouge, LA. It is developing new sites at Auburn University in Alabama and in Madison, MS. Additionally, it plans between three and five immediate developments of indoor simulator lounges throughout Central Florida and is launching its franchise subsidiary – GolfSuites Franchising, LLC, which will license its indoor simulator lounges throughout the nation. Follow us on and GolfSuites Lubbock and GolfSuites Baton Rouge on Facebook and Instagram.

About ERC Communities – this company was also founded in 2018 and is a developer / owner / operator of manufactured home communities, commencing outside Tampa, FL with a 184-unit / $43 million development, designed to rent 1,400 sq ft / 3 bed / 2 bath homes to compete with traditional-built rental homes and multi- family rental communities. Remaining capital from this transaction will be used for additional sites of similar development. This business plan leans heavily on Ellenburg's background in manufactured home community ownership and management. Follow us on .

For more information on these two offerings, contact Vince Hoban – (917) 459-1138 / ....

About SALT Lending – founded in 2016 and headquartered in Denver, CO, SALT Lending is the pioneer of crypto-backed lending. SALT's mission is to build and enable simple, familiar and novel crypto-financial products that increase access to financial opportunities and give consumers more control over their ability to generate long-term wealth.

SALT's crypto-lending products enable its users to seamlessly access credit against their crypto portfolios. For more information, visit or follow us on X and Linkedin.

About Chris Champion and Champion Capital – Chris Champion aka Chris Sweis is an advisor to SALT Lending, GolfSuites 1, and ERC Communities 1. He has been instrumental in architecting this new commercial note vehicle staked by Bitcoin. For more information about Bitcoin staking and for interviews, contact Chris at (702) 389-5866 / ....

