Korelock Partners With KKE & WEST To Expand Commercial Market For Modern Iot Smart Locks In Japan

KoreLock, KKE, and WEST have launched three modern IoT smart locks in Japan: the 9j Touchpad Smart Lock, 9j-Q QR-Code Touchpad Smart Lock, and the E06 Touchpad Thumb Turn Smart Lock.

High-quality, stylish Smart Lock designs integrate seamlessly with modern IoT platforms popular in Japan's hospitality and commercial sectors.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KoreLock , Inc. proudly announces its strategic partnership with Kozo Keikaku Engineering (KKE) and WEST Lock to grow the commercial market for Wi-Fi Direct Smart Locks across Japan. Together, the lock manufacturing partners have launched three modern IoT smart locks: the RemoteLock 9j Touchpad Smart Lock, RemoteLock 9j-Q Touchpad Smart Lock, and the WEST E06 Touchpad Smart Lock. These products leverage KoreLock's patented IoT technology and are designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the Japanese market.

The KoreLock team recently met with Yuichi Ohara, KKE's US-based market liaison, to learn more about the project.

“KKE's long-term goal is to expand Japan's smart lock market with high-quality, locally suitable products that integrate seamlessly with modern IoT platforms,” said Mr. Ohara.

Wise Innovation Tailored for Japan

The collaboration began over six years ago, driven by KKE Japan's desire to offer smart locks that fit Japanese door dimensions and customer expectations, according to Mr. Ohara, a challenge unmet by the US-designed models previously distributed. Traditional Japanese locks and door standards differ significantly from US specifications, and installing the imported models then in use often required major modifications. In addition, those models offered little support for features unique to Japan, such as QR code-based access and IC card-based access.

WEST Lock emerged as the perfect innovation partner, providing local Japanese manufacturing support and stylish designs matching the aesthetic preferences of prestigious commercial and hospitality clients.

Roles of the Partnership

.KKE: Market development, distribution, and customization insights to adapt the product to Japanese standards.

.WEST Lock: Engineering and manufacturing of lock hardware tailored to Japan's door sizes and design preferences.

.KoreLock / RemoteLock: Development of the IoT platform, firmware, and access control software that powers the smart locks, ensuring secure and user-friendly operation.

Seamless Integration of Hardware and Software

The KoreLock IoT technology platform integrates WEST Lock's cutting-edge hardware with RemoteLock's cloud-based access control software. The KoreLock access control platform creates a highly intuitive user interface that allows facility managers and end-users to manage access efficiently via mobile apps or web portals. The platform supports secure Wi-Fi direct communication protocols optimized for Japanese commercial environments, ensuring fast, reliable, and convenient access control.

Meeting Market Needs with Advanced Features

The development of Wi-Fi Direct smart locks with keyless access responds to a clear demand in Japan's commercial sectors for enhanced security, ease of use, and stylish design. These locks empower businesses to eliminate physical keys, reduce management overhead, and improve safety-critical factors in hotels and offices.

The 9j-Q Touchpad Smart Lock model includes a unique QR code access feature, adding flexible and contactless entry options, especially valuable during health-conscious periods and for temporary or guest access management.

Market Focus and Commercial Success

The new smart locks are currently in use in commercial markets such as hospitality, corporate offices, and real estate sectors. Initial installations have shown strong adoption in both urban centers, such as Tokyo and Osaka, and resort destinations, particularly among boutique hotels and office buildings valuing high design standards coupled with state-of-the-art IoT security.

KKE primarily sells through a carefully selected network of distributor partners experienced in property technology solutions, enabling broad reach and localized customer support.

Positive Customer Reception and Future Outlook

Customers have praised the smart locks for their seamless installation, reliable performance, and elegant appearance.

“Our new lock models have improved guest satisfaction by providing seamless, secure keyless entry that complements the hotel's premium brand image,” added Mr. Ohara.

Looking ahead, the partners anticipate rapid growth in Japan's smart lock market, driven by the broader trend toward smart building technologies and IoT-enabled facility management. KKE, WEST, and KoreLock are committed to leading innovation efforts, expanding product lines, and continually optimizing the user experience.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT technology company that provides turnkey embedded Smart Lock solutions that enable manufacturers of door locks or access control hardware to build and sell connected locking devices. Korelock, Inc. is a privately held company based in Denver, Colorado.

About Kozo Keikaku Engineering, Inc. (KKE)

KKE is a professional design and engineering firm that acts as a bridge between the academic and business worlds. KKE strives to solve various issues and challenges that society faces, utilizing its engineering expertise acquired through knowledge exchanges in diverse fields. KKE is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About WEST Locks

WEST Locks is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) of innovative security products. Founded in 1933, the company serves the building hardware industry. The company is known for exceptional design and was awarded a Gold iF Design Award in 2008. WEST Lock is based in Osaka, Japan.

