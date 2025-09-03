Breaking Chains, Building Futures: Book Launch, Celebration & Fundraiser At Historic PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Center

Book Cover

From Prison Cells to PhD celebrates its book launch and fundraiser at Baltimore's historic PS 103, uplifting stories of resilience and justice.

- Stanley Andrisse, PhD, Executive Director, From Prison Cells to PhDBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From Prison Cells to PhD (P2P), a Baltimore-based nonprofit dedicated to unlocking the potential of justice-impacted people, will host Breaking Chains, Building Futures : Book Launch, Celebration & Fundraiser on Friday, September 12, 2025, from 6:00–10:00 PM at the historic PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center.This unforgettable evening will celebrate the release of P2P's groundbreaking book, Breaking Chains, Building Futures: Pathways to Redemption, Education, and Excellence, while also honoring the achievements of P2P Scholars and raising critical funds to expand educational opportunities for justice-impacted individuals.Highlights include a keynote address, an author panel discussion, the P2P Annual Achievement Awards, live music and dancing, and a community celebration that bridges justice-impacted leaders, academics, policymakers, and advocates.The event will be held at the recently restored PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, the historic school where Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Congressman Elijah E. Cummings began their education. Legislation is now before Congress to designate PS 103 as a National Historic Site in recognition of its profound impact on civil rights and public service.Event Details:📍 Location: PS 103 Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, 1315 Division Street, Baltimore, MD 21217🗓 Date & Time: Friday, September 12, 2025 | 6:00–10:00 PM (Cocktail Hour begins at 6:00 PM)🎟 Tickets: Free admission with donation opportunities; signed books and sponsorship packages available.🔗 Event Link:About P2P:From Prison Cells to PhD (P2P) is a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering justice-impacted individuals through education, mentoring, and advocacy. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Stanley Andrisse, a formerly incarcerated person turned endocrinologist scientist and tenured associate professor, P2P has supported thousands of scholars nationwide, proving that people with convictions can thrive as scholars, leaders, and community changemakers.

