Baaghi 4 Cast Fees:Tiger Shroff To Sanjay Dutt Here's What They're Charging

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt, hits theaters on September 5. Here's a look at the impressive fees each star is reportedly charging for the film.

Tiger Shroff takes the lead in 'Baaghi 4', earning ₹20 crores.Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in 'Baaghi 4', reportedly earning ₹5.5 crores.Harnaaz Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut in 'Baaghi 4', reportedly for ₹1 crore.Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has a key role in 'Baaghi 4', earning ₹1 crore.Shreyas Talpade plays a significant role, earning ₹1 crore for 'Baaghi 4'.Saurabh Sachdeva appears in 'Baaghi 4', earning over ₹50 Lakhs.