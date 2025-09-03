Trust Wallet Brings Tokenized Stocks & Etfs Onchain For 200M+ Users Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seamless access to tokenized RWAs in Trust Wallet-cross-chain, starting with Ethereum and powered by Ondo's tokenized assets.







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet the world's leading self-custody Web3 wallet with over 200 million users, today announced the launch of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) -unlocking seamless access to tokenized versions of U.S. stocks and ETFs for users around the globe*.

Users can now discover, hold, and swap tokenized RWAs* that track the prices of leading equities and major U.S. ETFs These tokens are enabled by third-party providers via smart contracts and are designed to reflect the underlying asset's price.

With this launch, anyone with a smartphone can now gain exposure to iconic stocks and ETFs directly within Trust Wallet-no bank account, brokerage, or intermediary required. A major step toward a more inclusive financial future: where access to global markets isn't a privilege, but a basic right.

"Integrating RWAs into self-custodial wallets is an important step in making global finance more open and efficient. The bigger picture is how blockchain democratizes access to financial markets and lays the foundation for a more inclusive future of finance," said Trust Wallet CEO, Eowyn Chen.







Trust Wallet is bringing RWAs to self-custodial wallets. Source: Trust Wallet YouTube

From Wall Street to Anywhere: Finance Without Borders

Millions around the world are locked out of traditional finance, facing multiple barriers to accessing financial opportunities. But now, with a few taps in Trust Wallet, anyone can swap a stablecoin like USDC for a tokenized version of TSLA, QQQ, or AAPL-instantly and directly onchain.

These tokenized RWAs are powered by smart contracts and issued by third-party partners such as Ondo Finance , which ensure the tokens track the price of the underlying asset with transparency and blockchain-based accountability. And to provide a seamless experience, Trust Wallet has integrated 1inch Swap API designed to make RWA interactions simple and secure.

“Ondo Global Markets is a breakthrough in financial access,” said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance.“Global investors can now access the largest selection of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it onchain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same thing for U.S. securities.”

A Visionary Move

With this launch, Trust Wallet becomes the first self-custody wallet to provide access to Tokenized RWAs cross-chain, starting with Ethereum - with additional providers and networks to follow. This marks another step in Trust Wallet's vision of building the first Web3 neo bank - where anyone, anywhere can tap into global financial tools, from DeFi to RWAs, without giving up control of their assets. Trust Wallet aims to be the self-custodial platform that offers everything from tokenized asset exposure to staking, swaps, onchain identity, and more.

Infrastructure for the Next Billion

Trust Wallet's move into RWAs reflects a bigger shift: one where everyday people have access to the same opportunities once reserved for the few. This is more than a product update-it's a step toward a financial system that works for everyone, everywhere.

“We believe that access to financial tools shouldn't depend on geography, intermediaries, or complex systems.” Chen added,“When you put Wall Street in everyone's pocket, you change what's possible-not just for crypto, but for humanity.”

-

About Trust Wallet



Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards - all in one place and without limits.

Disclaimer

*RWA tokens are blockchain-based representations of real-world financial instruments. Access to RWAs is only available in certain regions. RWAs are not available for purchase or sale in the United States, the United Kingdom, or the European Union, and may not be offered, sold, or delivered to any“U.S. Person”. If a U.S. Person does come into possession of one of these assets, whether by transfer, gift, or other means, they may face legal and practical consequences. These can include being required to return the asset (rescission), not being able to resell it, or holding a contract or asset that is void or unenforceable. Asset prices may vary and are subject to market risk. Always DYOR. Powered by third parties. Subject to T&Cs and Risk Disclosures .

