AV Access Launches Bizeye 90: A 4K AI Webcam With Wide-Angle View And Intelligent Framing For Enhanced Video Conferencing

"“The BizEye 90 is designed to make hybrid meetings smarter, simpler, and more inclusive,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.“Paired with our eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, it offers a clutter-free, high-performance solution for today's dynamic workspaces.”"AV Access unveils the BizEye 90, a compact 4K AI webcam with a 120° wide-angle lens, intelligent framing, and dual noise-canceling mics-ideal for hybrid meetings and remote collaboration. It works seamlessly with the eShare W90 wireless presentation and conferencing system to deliver a plug-and-play video conferencing experience.

AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, continues to expand its hybrid conferencing portfolio with the launch of the BizEye 90 webcam . Engineered for small to medium-sized meeting rooms, the webcam offers 4K ultra HD video, smart tracking, and effortless setup-making it ideal for huddle spaces, classrooms, and BYOD environments.

Wide-Angle Clarity with Smart Framing

Equipped with a 120° distortion-free wide-angle lens, the BizEye 90 webcam captures every participant in the room-even in compact environments. Its 1/1.8" CMOS sensor delivers vivid 4K video with excellent low-light performance, while 5x digital zoom allows users to focus on key details without compromising image quality.







The webcam's built-in AI-powered modes adapt to different meeting scenarios:

Auto Framing: Automatically adjusts the view to include all participants.

Presenter Tracking: Keeps the speaker centered as they move.

Individuals Gallery: Frames up to four participants individually for more engaging hybrid meetings.

"We designed the BizEye 90 to make professional video conferencing accessible and effortless," said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access. "Its wide-angle lens and smart framing features ensure that everyone is clearly seen, whether they're seated at the table or presenting at the front."

Plug-and-Play Simplicity with Enhanced Audio

The BizEye 90 4K AI webcam connects via USB 3.0, offering true plug-and-play compatibility with major conferencing platforms and operating systems-no drivers or software required. Its dual AI noise-canceling microphones capture voices clearly within a 3-meter range, minimizing background noise and enhancing speech clarity.

When paired with the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system , the BizEye 90 becomes part of a fully integrated solution. As an ideal ClickShare alternative , the eShare W90 enables wireless control of USB peripherals and seamless content sharing-ideal for BYOD environments and hybrid teams.

"Together with the eShare W90, the BizEye 90 creates a clutter-free, high-performance conferencing setup," added Bill Liao. "It's a smart solution for organizations looking to simplify their meeting rooms without sacrificing quality."

The BizEye 90 is now available for pre-order on AV Access's official website at a special launch price of $127.99, offering 20% off the regular price. Alongside this release, AV Access has also introduced the BizEye P30 4K PTZ camera, featuring dual lenses and advanced AI tracking-further enriching its lineup of intelligent video conferencing solutions.

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions , offering a diverse range of products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering high-quality AV products at competitive pricing, providing seamless audiovisual experiences for users worldwide.

AV Access continues to innovate, developing cutting-edge solutions for smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, a robust supply chain, and an expert management team, AV Access is a trusted partner in AV technology. Learn more at