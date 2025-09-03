XPANCEO And INTRA-KER Unveil Intracorneal Implant Prototype To Restore Vision For 12 Million Patients

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A breakthrough proof of concept delivers images directly to the retina bypassing the cornea, eliminating the need for donor tissue, and offering an alternative for transplant recipients who remain legally blind after surgery.

Dubai, UAE / Forli, Italy – September 3, 2025 – XPANCEO , a deep-tech company developing the next generation of computing via smart contact lenses, and INTRA-KER , an Italian medtech startup, have announced a successful proof of concept for an intracorneal implant designed to restore vision in patients with corneal blindness. Initial tests in fluid environments simulating intraocular conditions confirmed the system's stable performance. In a subsequent trial using an eye from a human donor, the implant successfully projected clearly distinguishable images onto the retina.

Human vision requires light passing through a transparent cornea, then through the eye lens, and onto the retina where it is converted into neural signals sent to the brain. When the cornea is opacified, the visual pathway is blocked even if the retina is fully functional. The device captures visual data using external smart glasses equipped with an embedded camera. This data is wirelessly transmitted using the same communication and power protocols developed for XPANCEO's smart contact lens prototypes to a microdisplay implanted in the area of the damaged cornea, which projects the visual content directly to the retina. This restores visual input without relying on corneal transparency of donor tissue.

“The initial proof of concept combined a 450×450 pixel display with our micro-optical projection system into a 5.6 mm package, and for clinical use, we aim to miniaturize the entire system,”“With over 12 million people awaiting corneal transplants, we see this as the beginning of a new era, where advanced optics and computation can bridge longstanding gaps in vision care.”

Rather than focusing soley on biologically replacing the damaged cornea, the implant reframes vision loss as a challenge of information delivery. By replacing the cornea's optical function with a computational interface, it represents a paradigm shift from sole reliance on biological tissue to precision-engineered restoration for visual rehabilitation.

“Until now, implanting electronics in the anterior segment of the eye has not met with success,”.“With only 185,000 traditional corneal transplants performed each year, we see a critical need for solutions that don't rely on donor tissue. This system is made possible by our patented technology, which enables precise and safe implantation of sealed electronic components using a procedure no more complex than standard corneal surgery.”

Clinical trials of the implantable system are expected to begin within two years. The addressable market is estimated at $50-200 million annually, with the potential to make vision restoration more accessible and transform the lives of millions affected by corneal blindness.