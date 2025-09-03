Printdash Takes The Worry Out Of Online Order Commitments With Apollo Mass Digital Production From Kornit Digital



US-based printed textile producer for top online stores makes fast, quality, custom apparel possible using three Kornit on-demand print production solutions Kornit Apollo and Atlas MAX PLUS systems form foundation of the Printdash business, accelerating its reputation as top custom decorator for online apparel, powering the company's integrations with some of the biggest names in the online world.



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the“Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production solutions, announced today that Printdash – a Texas-based custom garment and fabric producer for online stores - has selected Kornit as the foundation for its direct-to-garment (DTG) production needs. Leveraging both Kornit Apollo and Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS systems, the company can now ensure fast, quality delivery of custom apparel while virtually eliminating delays commonly associated with online ordering.

Printdash partners and offers seamless integrations with some of the biggest names in the online shopping world – including Amazon, Shopify, TikTok Shop, and Walmart. Led by a vision of becoming one of the fastest and most efficient print on-demand providers, the company commits to producing each customer's order in no more than 24 hours.

Helping to achieve ultra-fast on-demand production at scale, Kornit Apollo enables companies like Printdash to embrace high-throughput, automated digital production to significantly shorten production lead times and delivery. Combined with its new investment in two Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS systems, Printdash is furthering a commitment to exceptional delivery without sacrificing quality.

“In the world of online apparel, speed is not just important – it's THE competitive advantage necessary to achieve breakthrough growth. That's why we aim to deliver 99 percent of our orders within seven days,” said Kevin Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer at Printdash.“Kornit has helped some of the biggest brands and online retailers transform their business with on-demand, digital production. With such a history of proven technology leadership, it only makes sense to firmly base our DTG business on the power of Kornit.”

“The fashion and apparel industry is changing – and companies must be prepared to adapt. The e-commerce marketplace has created an environment where speed and quality are no longer optional – they're critical. Our MAX solutions were designed from the ground-up with this vision in mind,” said Ilan Elad, President of Kornit Digital - Americas.“Printdash has increasingly built its reputation in the print on-demand world and is now turning to Kornit to achieve even bigger things in DTG. We not only welcome this opportunity but cannot wait to showcase all the new possibilities they can achieve with Kornit by its side.”

