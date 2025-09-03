Nukhufest Unveils Full Lineup For 10Th Annual Film Festival In NYC

Nukhufest 2025 Top 10 Finalists

Nukhufest marks 10 years with audience-curated Top 10 finalists, a free NYC screening Sept 27, and a $3,000 Development-to-Distribution grant.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nukhufest has announced its full lineup for its annual Film Festival. The announcement was made today by Nukhufest founder and director Sanjay Singh. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the festival offered complimentary entry to filmmakers with short/feature film, music videos, narrative commercial, feature, and more.Traditional film festivals are restricted by limited programming slots, but Nukhufest uses audience-powered curation. Viewers voted to decide the top 10 films that will be screened at the in-person festival on September 27, 2025. From the selections, short films dominate the line up. One winning filmmaker will receive a Development-to-Distribution Grant, including financial support, mentorship, and marketing, to bring their next film to life.“I'm focused on what encourages people: community. The internet often feels like frivolous onlooking, so we built a space where you choose a film on purpose, and your watch and purchase directly support the person who made it,” said festival director Sanjay Singh.“We pair that with curation, per-title commitment, and the simple truth that what you do, what you buy, and who you buy from shapes the culture. Our finalists are that idea at work, and when you share a film you love, our ambassador program lets that support earn for you too, so audiences become partners, not just viewers, and we trade the paradox of choice for belonging, growing a film culture where artists and audiences both win. Nukhu is for people with intention; active audiences build the culture they want to live in.”LaChelle Chrysanne, who sits on the Board of Directors as Treasurer adds,“ What I love most about Nukhufest is that it curates films that are meaningful but may not necessarily fit the mold of mainstream media. One of my favorite films this year is an animated short called Super High: A Period Piece which is about the struggles of uterine fibroids, a medical condition that disproportionately impacts Black women. Blending the levity of animation with a serious issue is a really unique and innovative approach to filmmaking and few platforms intentionally carve out space for films that defy convention in this way.”Nukhufest finalists include a mix of genres including animation, comedy, drama, and documentary. Out of the 10 films, the recipient of the Distribution-To-Development Grant of $3000 will be announced on site. The festival is FREE for attendees on September 27th, 2025 at Studio Exhibit in lower Manhattan. Register to attend the festival HERE .Below are the top 10 film shorts voted by the Nukhu community.:END MEETING (2025, USA) | directed by Alice RothAn office comedy about a worker who tries to save her coworker's life over zoom.SUPER HIGH: A PERIOD PIECE (2024, USA) | directed by Bianca LambertIn the semi-autobiographical animated short film Super High: A Period Piece, Amanda battles excruciating period pain caused by fibroids. Desperate for relief, she experiments with a celebrity cannabis brand's edibles. A dosage mishap catapults her into a surreal, anxiety-filled journey until she awakens. NEW YORK PREMIERE.UNHOLY (2024, USA) | directed by Daisy FriedmanUnholy is a horror film that follows Noa, a young adult with a complex gastrointestinal disorder, as she attends her family's Passover Seder for the first time since being put on a feeding tube. There, she is confronted by pushy family members, malfunctioning medical devices, and a room full of food she cannot eat.GRANDPA'S GOT A NEW PILL (2024, USA) | directed by Jacob McCaslinAt the center of this musical story is Tootie, a headstrong, independent woman on the eve of her ninety-sixth birthday. Tootie feels unseen and constrained by the rules and regulations of Shady Nook Retirement Home. With a little help from her friend Awesome Lee Bodacious Queer Country Superstar - Tootie decides to make sure her party has a happy ending! NEW YORK PREMIERE.THE GIRL WHO LIVED IN THE LOO (2024, INDIA) | directed by Subarna DashIn this dramedy, a 10-year-old girl has an obsession with loos. Her life from one loo to another is calm, and safe but somewhat lonely. As she grows up, she tries to make sense of this obsession while navigating her way through life. The film was an official selection at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024. NEW YORK PREMIERE.RECONCILIATION (2025, USA ) | directed by Ian PhillipsA documentary about a young man who reconnects with his father after many years of distance. In the process of reconciliation, he decides to make a film about it. NEW YORK PREMIERE.THE WEDDING VEIL OF THE PROUD PRINCESS (2024, UNITED KINGDOM) | directed by Anna-Ester VolozhA princess's impossible demand sparks an endless war, until a mysterious suitor emerges, claiming to be the one to satisfy her pride in this animated fantasy that serves as a feminist exploration of a story by M. NEW YORK PREMIERE.WOOF (2024, USA) | directed by Edward HokeA thriller following a dogfluencer who hits f*ck it after he goes viral for animal abuse. NEW YORK PREMIERE.BANYA (2024, RUSSIA) | directed by Dmitry PasichnyukThe Great Patriotic War is going on. The division was withdrawn from the battle for rest. The sappers cut down a bathhouse to the side of the camp, heated it properly and are going to take a steam bath, but the scouts do not intend to stand in line. NEW YORK PREMIERE.FLOCKY (2024, SPAIN) | directed by Esther Casas RouraFlocky is an animated allegory navigating pregnancy, exploring the connection between a mother and her unborn child. Set in a melancholic and enchanting world, the film beautifully captures the essence of love, and the poignant nature of loss.There are so many ways to continue the support of indie filmmakers. First, sign up for nukhu to buy, watch, and rate a variety of films including features, and shorts from every genre. The Nukhu Ambassador program is also in place to help indie filmmakers make revenue on their films. Explore the website to get a breakdown of the Ambassador Playbook.

Sanjay Singh

NUKHU FOUNDATION INC.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.