SCO, BRICS Will Only Gradually Transform The Global Order
Nearly two dozen leaders attended the latest event, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first visit to China in seven years. Non-Western media hailed the summit as an inflection point in the global systemic transition to multipolarity.
While the SCO seems more invigorated than ever – thanks in part to the nascent Sino-Indo rapprochement inadvertently encouraged by the United States – and BRICS has become a household name globally, both organizations are likely to transform global governance only gradually, not abruptly as some expect.
For one, they comprise highly diverse members who can realistically agree only on broad areas of cooperation. Even then, agreements are strictly voluntary and carry no legal binding.
