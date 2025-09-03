Chedi Hospitality Expands Branded Residences Portfolio with Landmark Launch in Wadi Safar, Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- PRCO) In partnership with Diriyah Company, Chedi Hospitality proudly announces the launch of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar, an exclusive collection of 20 branded villas set within the cliffs of Diriyah’s Wadi Safar masterplan. Designed by the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the residences introduce Chedi’s timeless philosophy of elegance and cultural authenticity to one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic destinations.
Each four- and five-bedroom villa is thoughtfully integrated into the natural landscape, offering privacy, harmony, and sweeping views over the Greg Norman-designed Signature Golf Course. Homeowners will enjoy a five-star resort lifestyle with access to signature dining, tranquil wellness sanctuaries, fitness studios, curated retail, and serene gathering spaces. An exclusive residents’ club complete with lounge, business corner, billiard room, and spaces for private events enriches the lifestyle, combining exclusivity with a refined sense of community.
The unveiling of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar marks a defining chapter in Chedi Hospitality’s growth, expanding its portfolio of branded residences into the Kingdom for the first time. Renowned for service excellence, The Chedi brand is steeped in timeless hospitality craftsmanship, cultivated over decades in iconic destinations such as Oman, Switzerland, and Montenegro, and now carried into private residences ensuring homeowners experience the same hallmarks of care, authenticity, and elegance that have long defined the Chedi name.
Nestled within the highly coveted Wadi Safar masterplan and adjacent to a forthcoming 85-key Chedi hotel, the residences embody the understated elegance that defines Chedi, blending Najdi traditions with contemporary sophistication.
“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 calls for destinations that honor heritage while embracing the future. At Diriyah, we are proud to partner with Chedi Hospitality to bring this vision to life. The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will not only be an address of prestige, but a lifestyle defined by cultural connection, architectural excellence, and soulful living. The Chedi brand has long been admired for its philosophy of understated luxury, cultural authenticity, serenity and heartfelt hospitality service — values that resonate deeply with the spirit of Diriyah and the connected lifestyle of today’s residents.” - Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company.
“For Chedi Hospitality, Wadi Safar is a natural expression of our brand essence, ‘A Voyage Unbound’. Our vision has always been to create sanctuaries that offer peace, belonging, and cultural connection, while responding to the lifestyle needs of today’s residents. In partnership with Diriyah Company, The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar will embody understated luxury rooted in tradition, elevated by design, and enriched by the award-winning service that Chedi is known for, crafted for modern living. Limited to 20 villas, they represent both a rare investment opportunity and the pride of ownership in one of the Kingdom’s most distinguished addresses combining exclusivity, long-term value, and the global prestige of the Chedi brand.” - Stephan Schupbach, CEO, Chedi Hospitality.
With direct access to Diriyah and only 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, placing 70% of the world’s population within eight hours’ reach, The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar represent one of Saudi Arabia’s most exclusive real estate opportunities. The launch underscores Chedi Hospitality’s global expansion and its commitment to creating spaces of timeless design, cultural belonging, and elevated living.
