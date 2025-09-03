Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council

2025-09-03 07:10:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan HE Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on the victims of the landslide that occurred in the Marra Mountains region of Darfur, western Sudan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

