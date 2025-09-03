Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market Is Expected To Develop At A CAGR Of 5.4% From 2021 To 2030.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market - Depending on demographic, the female segment recorded the highest growth in Asia-Pacific in 2020.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific skin care products market generated $61.25 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $105.66billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Surge in female population across the globe, rise in the preference of female toward innovative beauty products, emergence of modern trades, increase in concerns about beauty and appearance among women, exponential growth in income level, and rise in demand for skin care products from working professionals across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific skin care products market. On the other hand, presence of animal origin in the skin care product ingredients is expected to curb the growth to some extent. However, rise in the popularity of energizing and anti-ageing skin care products is expected to create immense opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Copy of Report:The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific skin care products market based on product type, age group, demographic, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the face care segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the total market. The body care, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Based on demographics, the female segment generated the majority share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market. The male segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.Based on age group, generation x segment held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the total market. The generation z segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period.The key players of the market analyzed in the Asia-Pacific skin care products market report include L'Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Avon Products, Inc.Colgate-Palmolive Company, Revlon, Kao Corporation, SHISEIDO COMPANY.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Key findings of the studyBy product type, the face care segment led the market in terms of share in 2020, however, the body care segment is expected to grow with a decent CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of age group, the generation X segmented dominated the market in Asia-Pacific, however, the generation Z segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.Depending on demographic, the female segment recorded the highest growth in Asia-Pacific in 2020.As per distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets were the major revenue generator in 2020.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2030.The Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential & niche segments exhibiting favorable growth.This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:Eye Shadow MarketPore Strips MarketDeodorant and Antiperspirants Market

