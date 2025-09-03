Rubio Holds Phone Call with UK's Foreign Secretary on Gaza, Iran
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call on Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, engaging in discussions on key global security matters, according to the State Department.
Among the main topics addressed were developments in Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott outlined the conversation in a statement.
This call follows an announcement from the UK that it intends to recognize Palestine as a state in September, provided Israel does not take “substantive steps” toward securing a ceasefire in Gaza and advancing a two-state solution.
The UK's stance aligns with several other nations, including France, Canada, and Australia, all of which have expressed support for recognizing Palestine at the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, set to begin on September 9 and run until September 23.
Just hours before speaking with Lammy, Rubio also held a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which he reaffirmed Washington’s “strong opposition” to any unilateral recognition of Palestine. The official summary of his call with Lammy did not address this issue.
In a separate move, the US has revoked the visas of Palestinian officials, preventing them from attending the upcoming UN General Assembly.
The two diplomats also discussed their mutual commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons. According to the statement, Rubio and Lammy emphasized their shared determination to work together toward a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Finally, the call covered broader regional security concerns, including recent developments in Sudan and Lebanon, the State Department added.
