SOLOWIN Completes $350 Million Acquisition Of Alloyx, Fortifying Long-Term Vision With 12-Month Lock-Up

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) ("Solowin" or the"Company"), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced the official closing of its $350 million acquisition of AlloyX Limited ("AlloyX"), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider. This strategic transaction marks the full integration of AlloyX's cutting-edge technology and seasoned team into Solowin's compliant financial ecosystem, setting the stage to activate the Company's global stablecoin strategy and accelerate expansion into high-growth markets, including the UAE, ASEAN, and Africa.

According to Solowin, two key features of the acquisition structure highlight the long-term core value of the deal:



12-Month Lock-Up Commitment: All AlloyX's selling shareholders-including its core founding team and several prominent strategic investors-are subject to a 12-month lock-up period. This legally binding commitment ensures the retention of key technical talents and strategic investors aligning with Solowin's long-term vision, both financially and strategically, demonstrating their strong confidence in the synergy and potential of the combined entity. Performance-and-Valuation-Driven Incentives: The transaction includes a tiered incentive structure tied to AlloyX's enterprise valuation milestones. Pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement, if AlloyX reaches a $600 million valuation within 24 months of closing, an additional $5 million payment will be made to the key members of the AlloyX management team. A further $5 million will be payable to the members when and if the valuation achieves the $1 billion milestone within 24 months of closing. This mechanism is not merely an incentive, but also the Company's public roadmap for value enhancement.

Moreover, from an industry perspective, stablecoins are becoming the“key bridge” connecting traditional finance and the digital economy. The global stablecoin market cap has approached $283 billion by August 2025 (Source: CoinGecko), with year-to-date trading volume surpassing $20.2 trillion (Source: Coinbase, May 2025). Stablecoins are no longer a niche crypto asset but are evolving into core infrastructure for global payments, cross-border remittances, and institutional treasury management. This explosive growth is underpinned by increasing regulatory clarity worldwide, which provides a compliant foundation for the industry's development.

Peter Lok, Chairman and CEO of Solowin, said:“With the closing of this acquisition, Solowin's vision for a new financial ecosystem centered on stablecoins is now taking shape. AlloyX's core capabilities-including its enterprise-grade compliant stablecoin application platform, Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization technology, and 7x24 global payment network-will be deeply integrated with Solowin's network of financial service and compliance licenses to build a unified stablecoin financial ecosystem.”

Lok added, elaborating on the lock-up period:“The voluntary agreement by all shareholders to a 12-month lock-up period unequivocally demonstrates the AlloyX team's steadfast commitment to our shared long-term vision of developing a super application powered by stablecoins. Furthermore, the implementation of a performance-and-valuation-based tiered incentive structure establishes clear developmental objectives for the team and underscores our resolve. We are fully dedicated to positioning ourselves as an industry leader in the compliant stablecoin finance sector, which is valued in the tens of billions of dollars.”

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has established a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or investor relations webpage at .

